WATCH: Prince Andrew Heckled; Man Charged With 'breach Of Peace' Amid Anti-royal Protests

The UK Police has charged a man with 'breaching of peace' after he shouted at Prince Andrew as he accompanied Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it was taken to St Giles Church in Edinburgh, Mirror reported. In the video shared on Twitter, all the children of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, including King Charles III were walking behind her coffin when the incident took place. As Prince Andrew was walking behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin, a man was heard shouting, "Andrew, you are a sick old man."

The man who allegedly shouted at Prince Andrew was taken away by police. After the police dragged him away, the man reportedly shouted "disgusting." The 22-year-old man further said that he has "done nothing wrong." Police Scotland in a statement said that a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the "breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2:50 pm (local time) on Monday, 12 September." Police Scotland further stated that the man was released after he gave an undertaking that he would appear at Edinburgh Sherriff Court at a later date. The police informed that a report regarding the matter will be given to the Procurator Fiscal. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle, on September 8.

My friend Anushka, who co- founded https://t.co/UkGvQ8NUcQ with me has sent me this video from Edinburgh.The coffin of #TheQueen being taken to St Giles church. Her children, #KingCharlesIII , #PrincessAnne #PrinceAndrew and #PrinceEdward walking behind.

(Some heckling at end) pic.twitter.com/v2Wa5BO51p — It's a lawyer's life (@itsalawyerslife) September 12, 2022

Woman arrested after she held placard saying 'abolish monarchy'

Earlier, another anti-monarchy protester was led away by police after carrying a sign saying 'not my king' while King Charles III was making his first address to the parliament after ascending to the throne. A 22-year-old woman who carried a placard saying "F*** Imperialism, Abolish Monarchy" at the proclamation ceremony for King Charles III in Edinburgh was arrested and charged with 'breach of the peace,' as per the Mirror report. Reportedly, the series of arrests in the UK has led to an uproar with many claiming that the right to freedom of speech is under threat. A man claimed that he was warned by police that he might face arrest if he wrote 'not my king' on a blank piece of paper he held near the Houses of Parliament, Metro reported. Paul Powlesland, a 36-year-old barrister, said that he travelled to London as he was concerned over reports of police targeting protesters exercising their rights to ‘freedom of speech’.