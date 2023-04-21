Watch: Prince William Enjoys Cheeky Moment As He Takes Customers Order At Indian Eatery

The Prince of Wales and the next in line to the British throne, Prince William, had a cheeky moment when he attempted to take customer orders at an Indian restaurant. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to an Indian restaurant in Birmingham. The royal couple celebrated the diverse culture of Birmingham as he paid a visit to the different creative entities located in the English city. According to Telegraph UK, the Indian Streatery in Birmingham where the royal couple paid the visit is run by an Indian family.

“Prince William surprised a member of the public on Thursday when he picked up the phone and helped the caller book a table at Indian Streatery, an authentic, family-run independent restaurant in Birmingham,” a Twitter user wrote. In the video, the oldest son of King Charles III can be seen struggling as he tries hard to blurt out the name of the road where the restaurant was located. The whole ordeal turned funny as the Prince and Princess of Wales can be seen laughing as they struggle to take up the orders. A phone recording obtained by the Telegraph UK highlighted the whole ordeal. “When works for you? Half past two? You’ve got a train at three – well you can probably get in at half past two, that’s fine,” the Prince of Wales can be heard saying.

Prince William surprised a member of the public on Thursday when he picked up the phone and helped the caller book a table at Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent restaurant in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/CyNG6dLOjX — Isa (@isaguor) April 20, 2023

A fantastic day celebrating the diverse culture and thriving creative industries of Brum! pic.twitter.com/zyv7yA2Z74 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2023

A trip to celebrate diversity

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Birmingham to celebrate the diverse culture and get the first-hand experience booming creative industry. Their visit to the Indian Streatery, located in the city centre was a nod to the city’s rich Asian culture. “Imagine phoning your local Indian restaurant and finding out you're chatting to the future King, giving you directions!” a royal fanatic wrote on Twitter. According to Telegraph UK, the restaurant is run by the Sharma family and the kitchen in the restaurant is run by an “all-female chef team”. The royal couple met with the restaurant owners who revealed that the restaurant was founded by former students from the University of Birmingham.