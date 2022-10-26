WATCH: Rishi Sunak's First Prime Minister's Questions In Parliament, On Day 1 As UK PM

A day after Indian-origin Rishi Sunak took charge as the British Prime Minister, a fierce face-off was witnessed in the House of Commons on Wednesday, October 26 during the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs). Labour Party leader Keir Starmer gave a call for fresh elections and pointed out that Sunak is against the idea as he was beaten in the summer leadership contest by Liz Truss, who herself was "beaten by a lettuce".

Following the comments of the Opposition party’s leader, the newly-appointed UK PM said, “Starmer talks about mandates and elections but it's a bit rich coming from the person who tried to overturn the biggest democratic vote in our country's history".

In a reply to Starmer, Sunak stated, “Tories' mandate is based on the manifesto they were elected on.” He further reminded Starmer that the Labour Party had lost the last general election.

Starmer hits out at Sunak on Braverman's re-appointment

Starmer further pointed out that after Sunak walked up the Downing Street after taking over as the Prime Minister of the UK, he talked about maintaining the integrity and accountability of his post, but soon after that, he appointed the controversial Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary in his newly-formed Cabinet.

“With his first act, he appointed a Home Secretary who was sacked by his predecessor a week ago for deliberately pinging around sensitive Home Office documents from her personal account,” Starmer said, targeting Sunak over his Cabinet selection.

Starmer further mentioned that his experience running the Crown Prosecution Service means he knows firsthand how important it is to have a Home Secretary “whose integrity and professionalism are beyond question”.

Starmer's reference of lettuce: What does that mean?

Earlier when UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 22, she was labelled a “ghost” Prime Minister and was compared unfavourably to lettuce on social media. The humiliation of Truss came after a popular live stream on social media was proved triumphant in a challenge which sought to test who would last longer, Truss or a piece of lettuce.

The live stream which started on October 14, predicted that Truss would not last for too many days at the office.