Watch: Slingshot Ride At Winter Wonderland Snaps, Smashes Into Support Beam, 2 Trapped

On Thursday, December 15, a video surfaced from what is believed to be central London's Hyde Park Winter Wonderland showing one side of a 'slingshot' ride losing tension or becoming detached from its fixture.

According to sources, two people were left trapped inside a bungee carriage at Winter Wonderland after a slingshot ride snapped, causing the carriage to crash into a support beam. The horrific incident occurred on Wednesday night at the popular Christmas attraction at Hyde Park, where onlookers and those queueing for the ride were left petrified.

Watch the video here:

Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI — ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022

In the CCTV footage, two people can be seen seated in a metal spherical pod as the ride prepared to propel them into the air. Soon after, as the ride started to move, the mechanism appeared to snap and caused the pod to crash into the support beam of the ride.

Sources said that two people were catapulted into the air before crashing into the metal structure of the ride. Later, the rescue team and fire brigade reached the spot to escort off both riders from the slingshot ride.