WATCH: The EXACT Moment When 74-year-old King Charles Was Crowned At Westminster Abbey

On Saturday, King Charles III received the St. Edward's Crown, adorned with jewels, in a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey that honored longstanding traditions. This occurred during a time when the monarchy is making efforts to maintain relevance in a modern and divided Britain.

The service was attended by over 2,000 guests, including world leaders, aristocrats, and celebrities, who cheered "God save the King!" while trumpets blared in the medieval abbey. Meanwhile, thousands of troops, tens of thousands of spectators, and some protesters gathered outside.

To the royal family and government, the occasion — code-named Operation Golden Orb — was a display of heritage, tradition and spectacle unmatched around the world.

Watch the moment Charles was crowned King

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠



The Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/kGrV3W0bky — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Ahead of the ceremony, thousands of people from all corners of the U.K. and beyond camped out overnight along a 1.3-mile (2-kilometer) path that King Charles III and his wife Camilla would travel in a horse-drawn carriage adorned with gilt trim.

The church was filled with excitement and adorned with aromatic flowers and colorful hats as an international congregation of dignitaries and nobles made their way in. Among them were notable figures such as U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eight current and former British prime ministers, and celebrities like Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, and Lionel Richie.

In a traditional Anglican service that was slightly modified for contemporary times, King Charles III, dressed in robes of crimson and cream, took an oath on the Bible affirming him as a "true Protestant."

However, a preface was added to the coronation oath, stating that the Church of England would "endeavor to create an atmosphere in which individuals of all faiths and beliefs can live freely." The epistle from the King James Bible was read by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is Britain's first Hindu leader.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Prince William kneeled before his father and pledged his loyalty to the king, after which he kissed him on the cheek as a sign of respect and admiration.