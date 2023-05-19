'We Are Steadfast To Support Ukraine': Rishi Sunak Defends UK's Ban On Russian Diamonds

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, maintained a stern stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin as he announced a ban on the imports of Russian diamonds to the UK. According to the British news outlet Sky News, Sunak made it clear that amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv’s ally Ukraine is not going away. The announcement of the ban on the imports of Russian diamonds came as the British Prime Minister reached Hiroshima in Japan to take part in the G7 summit.

"Russia needs to know that we and other countries are steadfast in our resolve to support Ukraine, not just in the here and now with the resources it needs to protect itself, but for the long term as well," the PM told Sky News hours before he made the announcement to ban the Russian diamonds. The diamond ban imposed on Friday was part of a wider package of sanctions introduced by the G7 leaders during the summit. In a joint statement, the G7 leaders also collectively condemned Russia's "unprovoked war" against Ukraine.

About the ban

The sanctions will also extend to imports from the Russian origin copper, aluminium and nickel. The British Prime Minister also stated that the British government will also be eying to freeze the $4bn (£3.2bn) diamond export market. Along with the ban, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against 86 individuals and companies that are connected to Putin's military-industrial complex. Some of these entities are connected to the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain and were also involved in the energy and shipping sector, Sky News reported. "Sanctions imposed on Russia by the UK and G7 partners are having a clear and progressive impact in downgrading Putin's war effort," the PM asserted. "The G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in support for Ukraine,” he added.

G7 leaders condemn Russia’s ‘unprovoked war’ on Ukraine

After the conclusion of the first session of the G7 summit that focussed on the Russia-Ukraine war, the G7 leaders condemned Russia’s ‘unprovoked’ war on Ukraine. The leaders released a joint statement on the issue following the conclusion of the meeting. “At our meeting today in Hiroshima, we, the Leaders of the G7, reaffirmed our commitment to stand together against Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. We condemn, in the strongest terms, Russia’s manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and the impact of Russia’s war on the rest of the world. 15 months of Russia’s aggression has cost thousands of lives, inflicted immense suffering on the people of Ukraine, and imperilled access to food and energy for many of the world’s most vulnerable people,” the leaders asserted in the statement.

“We express our full sympathy and condolences to the Ukrainian people for their loss and suffering. We salute the Ukrainian people for their brave resistance. Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not tire in our commitment to mitigate the impact of Russia’s illegal actions on the rest of the world,” they further added. Overall, G7 leaders maintained their solidarity with Ukraine during the summit which is being organised in Hiroshima.