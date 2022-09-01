'We Shouldn't Rule Anything Out': Rishi Sunak Opposes Liz Truss' No Energy Rationing Plan

In the last hustings of the UK Prime Minister campaign, Tory leader Lizz Truss promised that if she won the election, then there would be no energy rationing, while her rival Rishi Sunak warned, saying, "We shouldn't rule anything out." Sunak said when he would come to power he would say things that he "believes the country needs to hear". While addressing the attendees of the 12th and final leadership hustings at Wembley Arena in London, Truzz also promised that she would provide further support to households to help them with rising energy costs, reported Sky News.

When she was asked about how the upcoming government would deal with the rising cost of living, the foreign secretary reiterated that cutting taxes and securing the UK's energy supply would adequately solve this, but she added that "in a fiscal event, the chancellor would address the issue of household support." Further, she also promised that she would not implement new taxes, as Boris Johnson did in 2019.

Meanwhile, when Sunak was questioned at the hustings venue on Wednesday night, he said, "We shouldn't rule anything out." He also said that leadership "starts by being straight with the country about the economic challenges." He added, "I've not chosen to say the things that people may want to hear, I've said the things I believe our country needs to hear. Although it hasn't made my life easy, it is honest, and, for me, that is what leadership is all about."

Meanwhile, both the candidates also presented their views on the idea of a windfall tax. Sunak said, "I introduced a windfall tax as chancellor, and I'm glad that I did."

Truss, on the other hand, rejected the idea of another windfall tax on oil and gas giants' profits. Sunak said, "It is absolutely the right thing to do when energy companies are making billions of pounds of profits because of a war." Also, he vowed to consider reducing inflation as his "number one priority."

