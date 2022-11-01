The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Claudio continues to tear through the United Kingdom with 70mph winds and heavy downpours, Metro UK reported. Southern England continues to be the worst impacted by the storm, and is facing multiple disruptions with the possibility of power cuts.

The storm has also ravaged a tree at a hospital on the Isle of Wight. The NHS trust of the area informed locals that a road at St Mary's Hospital will be temporarily closed by authorities in order to remove the fallen tree. According to Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong, Tuesday would likely be a "showery day for much of the UK" as storm clouds move eastwards.

"The biggest impacts from Storm Claudio are expected in northern France, which is why it has been named as a system by Meteo-France. What it means for us in the UK is for some high winds to be possible along much of the southern coast of England,” Armstrong said, adding that “some isolated and especially exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 70mph, while much of the warning area will see gusts of between 50 and 60mph."

Storm Claudio takes over the UK

Storm Claudio has caused major disruptions in the UK, including delays for trains passing through London Bridge. The United Kingdom has witnessed three storms this year, including Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin. What makes recent weather events like storms more extreme and dangerous is human-induced global warming. According to the Independent, a parliamentary inquiry has accused MPs of a “severe dereliction of duty” in being unable to sufficiently prepare for extreme events like this.

As the storm lashes through the UK, videos of heavy downpours continue to surface on social media. One video shared on Twitter features the West Pier sustaining partial collapse due to strong winds. Another video features a hoisted Ukrainian flag blowing in the wind. “A Breezy evening here in Kent, 70mph gusts possible along the #Kent coast later tonight! Could be rather rough at 1-4am-Ish #StormClaudio #Claudio,” reads the caption of the video. Reacting to it, one user wrote: “Is ridiculously wild here across the bay from St Ives in Cornwall. Good luck when it heads along channel coast!”