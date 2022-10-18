Last Updated:

Welsh Police In UK Deploying 3-wheeled Tuk-tuks As 'safer Spaces' To Fight Against Crime

Welsh police

Image: Twitter/@billlking


The tuk-tuk vehicle which is common on Indian roads for public transport is now gaining popularity in the United Kingdom. According to the BBC, a Welsh police department has announced that it will use a fleet of three-wheelers to combat crime.

Gwent police have added this latest arsenal-- tuk-tuk in the fight against crime. With this, the Gwent police officers will use the tuk-tuk for "day and night patrols in Newport, Abergavenny, in Monmouthshire, BBC reported. According to the Gwent police, these e-autos from Mahindra Electric will be used as "safe spaces" to patrol spaces like parks walkways and elsewhere, where the crimes can be reported and help sought.

Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey of Gwent police said the vehicles were on show at their Behind the Badge day event where the local residents had the opportunity for a close-up view of the tuk-tuks, according to a regional media-- Newport Online. The police officer further added that they received "overwhelmingly positive feedback" with parents telling the police officers that they would feel safer knowing there was support for young people out at night.

Speaking about the unique initiative of Gwent police to use tuk-tuk, Mahindra Electric said, "Autos have been used as public transportation but Gwent police has different plans for them. They want e-autos to be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported."

