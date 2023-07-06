What Action Do Just Stop Oil Protesters Face For Disrupting Ashes, Wimbeldon...?

On Wednesday, the Met police in London scrambled to tackle the Just Stop Oil environmental coalition group’s protesters as they disrupted a Wimbledon match, running amok onto Court 18 grass, spreading orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the turf.

Ranked as the world’s number 3, Bulgarian professional tennis player Grigor Dimitrov was taking on Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro in a first-round match when the contest was halted by the environmental protesters. Only Centre Court and Court One reportedly continued with the matches as scheduled.

In a press release published later, the environmentalist group explained the action of its activists saying that the resistance was, in fact, in response to the UK government’s policy of new oil, coal and gas licences. Critics, however, slammed the match disruption as “entirely unacceptable.” They argued that the spectators were caused massive inconvenience. The environmentalist group, though, argued that even as the UK this year witnessed the hottest June on record, the government signed over 100 new fossil fuel licences, a poor decision with respect to environmental wellbeing as the world continues to struggle with food shortages, mass displacement and war.

🎾 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt @Wimbledon



🎉 "Once more, orange clouds hang over a British sporting event this summer—this time it's ticker tape rather than paint dust, but it is an intrusion and will need sorting out."



🚷 Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ

Amid all the criticism, the question now arises as to what action has been taken by Met Police against demonstrators Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician from Manchester and Deborah Wilde, a 68-year-old retired teacher from London and other individuals for trespassing and breaching the security at the high profile Tennis match.

Both individuals were detained “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the grounds,” a spokesperson for the All England Club was quoted as saying. In a related development, security will be ramped up for the third men's Ashes Test at Headingley scheduled for this week.

(Just Stop Oil activist disrupts a match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. Credit: AP)

There has been a disruption to play on Court 18 - the anticipated/feared Just Stop Oil action.



Looks like protesters threw some golden confetti and ... a jigsaw of Centre Court.



Presumably bought at the Wimbledon shop.

Just stop oil sitting protest on court 18 as Grigor Dimitrov plays Sho Shimabukuro. Two protestors burst onto court with orange confetti. #WIMBLEDON

JSO protesters criminally charged, but no trial until 2025?

In June, Met Police in an official statement, revealed that Just Stop Oil (JSO) has incurred the department 4.5 million pounds in expenses in just six weeks. As many as 13,770 officer shifts were used to tackle these climate-related demonstrations. New powers were introduced in the Met police department to tackle the JSO protesters as they deploy new disrupting tactics causing a significant impact on the public and law enforcement. London Police reports suggests that at least 86 Just Stop Oil demonstrators have been arrested for climate protests that include 49 charges. It was also reported that those arrested may not be brought to justice until 2025 owing to court delays.

This is hardly the first time that Just Stop Oil activists have crashed sporting events. Protesters from a climate coalition group spread ashes on the wicket during the second Ashes cricket test at Lord’s last week. A protester was bodily carried out of the field by cricketer Jonny Bairstow. Three demonstrators were criminally charged with aggravated trespass and breach of perimeter security during the Lord's Test—Daniel Knorr, 21 and Jacob Bourne, 26, the third protester Judit Murray, 69 who was unable to make it to the playing ground from the Grandstand. They were later released on bail.

Just Stop Oil, a coalition of environmental action groups, also breached Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, where they spread the orange powder on the table. In June the climate group’s protesters halted an England bus on their way one-off test match against Ireland. In May they disrupted Gallagher Premiership final, and in April they threw orange powder at The Crucible during the World Snooker Championship. Awkwardly, a protester also ties himself to a goalpost disrupting a Premier League clash. Later they were apprehended for causing criminal damages.