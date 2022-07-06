In the United Kingdom, if senior Conservatives back a rule change on the night of July 6, the timeline for another no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson's leadership could be drastically shortened. The UK Prime Minister cannot face another challenge within a year of what was a shaky victory last month, according to the current rules of the 1922 Committee of backbencher Conservatives. However, if the group's executive implements a proposed rule change, Johnson's authority will be eroded as a result of a series of ministerial resignations.

What is 1922 Committee election?

Nominations for the 1922 Conservative Party backbench committee open on July 6, with the shape of the new panel set to emerge a week later, as it looks set to play a critical role in the future of Britain's prime minister. As nominations for 16 positions on its executive board near their deadline, the body that oversees Conservative Party policies has reached what may be the most significant and powerful point in its 99-year history.

It was founded in an effort to represent the views of Conservatives elected in 1922, when the party was split over trade policy, and this movement gained its name. Since then, it has served as the party's pivot. On July 13, No. 10 Downing Street will learn, over the course of a few hours, whether the 16 elected MPs are made up of those who are thought to either favour Boris Johnson continuing as leader or if the scales have tipped against his continuing in office.

The committee's significance stems from its power to establish the rules, and the new board has the authority to act quickly to arrange a vote of confidence in Johnson after the previous attempt to remove him was unsuccessful a little more than a month ago.

Will the rules be modified?

According to current regulations, the UK prime minister is exempt from a second confidence vote for exactly 12 months following the vote on June 6 in which 148 of his MPs opposed him and 211 supported the incumbent. A letter of no confidence sent to the committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady, by at least 54 MPs, or at least 15% of the parliamentary party, caused the vote to be held.

Sir Graham acknowledged that, should the committee decide to do so, the rules could be easily changed in a briefing given to Westminster journalists on June 6. The ability to do so makes the vote on July 13 important for both supporters and opponents. The estimated 160 MPs employed by the government, including ministers and parliamentary private secretaries, are not eligible to vote for the six executive and 12 officer positions; only backbenchers may do so.

The committee might be heavily biased against Johnson given that backbenchers made up the majority of the 144 no-confidence voters in the covert poll. A second confidence vote, before Parliament's summer break begins on July 21, is possible if the rebels take control and are able to alter the rules "in an afternoon."

It has been proposed as a workable compromise that the second poll requires 90 MPs, or 25% of the parliamentary party, to submit letters calling for a vote. The thought of that is extremely unsettling for Johnson's supporters. The outspoken Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has even suggested that MPs who want to change the rules should lose their right to wear the whip, The Guardian reported.

It is known that three groups of MPs are vying for the executive position: those who support Johnson, those who oppose Johnson but support a rule change, and those who want to hold another vote of confidence. The second group is worried that the modification will make it challenging for any future prime minister to lead under the constant threat of no-confidence votes.

With the summer recess beginning eight days after the vote, a rule change is unlikely to occur until the autumn, most likely after the privileges committee reports on whether Johnson misled the Commons about the partygate scandal. That could happen around December, and even then, Johnson's removal is not guaranteed.

How would the new rule book look?

Several options have been proposed, including reducing the safety net from 12 to six months, which could result in a vote in early December. Others, according to reports, want Johnson's future resolved before the Commons goes on recess. One compromise proposed is that a second confidence vote be held if 25% of Tories in the Commons — or 90 MPs — write to the 1922 leadership.

What is the executive's response?

Gary Sambrook, the Joint Executive Secretary of backbench 1922 Committee, made a major intervention during UK Prime Minister's Questions as a growing number of Conservative MPs turned against Johnson. The 1922 executive member chastised Johnson for his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, claiming that there is nothing left for him to do but accept responsibility and resign.

Sky News reported, citing a committee source, that the "anti-Boris lot" is spreading rumours that the rule change could be implemented on July 6. Johnson, however, is expected to stay and fight any new confidence vote, according to his press secretary, who described last month's vote as "clear and decisive." She also stated that the prime minister is confident in his ability to retain the support of his backbenchers.