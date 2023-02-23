What Is The Labour Party Offering UK? Keir Starmer To Layout 'national Missions' Soon

Labour leader Keir Starmer is set to unveil the party's five "national missions" in a speech in Manchester on Thursday. The missions will serve as the foundation for Labour's next manifesto and outline the party's plans to revitalise the UK's stagnant economy, as per a report in The Guardian. Starmer is expected to stress on the need for a "serious plan" to address deep-rooted issues that have been ignored by the current Conservative government. The missions will be focused on five broad themes: the economy, the NHS, crime, the climate crisis, and education.

What is Labour's plan to revitalise the UK economy?

On the theme of economy, Keir Starmer will state that his goal will be to ensure that the UK has highest sustained growth in the G7. In a recent interview, the Labour leader said, "The missions I’m going to outline are predominately to do with the economy and to have the highest sustained growth in the G7 — and sustained is the really important word in that". Labour party has released extracts from his speech.

"Mission-driven government is a different way altogether. Not state control or pure free markets, but a genuine partnership, sleeves rolled-up, working for the national interest. Not command and control, Whitehall knows best. But an approach that understands what national renewal means - change for all, from all …," reads the extract.

Labour's challenge

The Labour party hasn't been in power since 2010. The last PM of Labour was Gordon Brown, however, he enjoyed little public support. The last Labour PM who truly enjoyed public support was Tony Blair. The last British general election was especially bad for the Labour party, in which the Tories, under Boris Johnson's leadership, secured an outright majority.

Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn at the time. In the 2019 general elections, the Tories succeded in breaking the "red wall".

As a result, Jeremy Corbyn had to resign from his post and Keir Starmer, became the Labour leader. Starmer's challenge is winning back those "red wall" seats. This task may have become easier as a result of Johnson's ouster.

Sunak or any other Tory politician does not enjoy the kind of support that Johnson did. The Tory party is also slowly going back on Johnson's policy of "levelling up", which intended to direct government spending towards northern England.

What is the "red wall"?

In British politics, the "Red Wall" refers to a group of traditionally Labour-voting constituencies in northern England and the Midlands, which turned Conservative during the 2019 general election. The term "Red Wall" originates from the fact that these constituencies, which were once solidly Labour, were referred to as a "wall" of support for the party due to the traditionally high number of working-class voters who lived there.

The term gained popularity during the 2019 general election, in which the Conservative Party won a substantial majority by securing many of these constituencies for the first time in decades. This shift in voting patterns was largely attributed to the party's successful messaging on Brexit, immigration, and the economy, which resonated with voters in these areas.

Since then, the Labour Party has been working to win back support in the "Red Wall" constituencies, which are seen as crucial to any hopes of winning a general election. The party has pledged to focus on issues such as job creation, investment in infrastructure, and improved public services in these areas to appeal to working-class voters.