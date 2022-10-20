What Led To The Downfall Of Liz Truss, UK's Shortest-serving Prime Minister?

UK PM Liz Truss has resigned from her post, after facing pressure from her own party members that she needs to step down. She has resigned after 44 days in office, the party will now reportedly hold another leadership contest, to pick Truss' successor, within seven days. It is not clear if the leadership contest will entail votes from just Tory MPs or votes from Tory party members as well. Some senior Tory party members informed LBC that a leadership contest might now take place that only involves a competition for the vote from Tory MPs. It is to mention that Truss is the UK's shortest serving prime minister.

Truss won the leadership contest against Rishi Sunak by promising corporate tax cuts that will "unleash growth" and labelled Sunak's criticism of her economic policies - "project fear". Truss on instagram styled herself after the so-called "Iron lady" of Britain Margaret Thatcher but there are numerous differences between Truss and Thatcher. Thatcher won a general election, Truss did not, Thatcher came after a period when Labour had been in government for a long time, Truss became the PM at a time when the Tory party has been in power since David Cameron's first victory.

Why was Truss forced to step down?

At 1.35pm GMT, she made a short statement in front of 10 Downing Street, informing the people that she has sent a notice to King Charles stating that she is standing down as leader of the Conservative party. Her decision came after continuous pressure from her own MPs that she needs to go. Truss added in her statement that a new party leader and prime minister will be selected next week. The issue that primarily led to Truss' downfall was her unfunded tax cuts which were worth £45 billion, which triggered chaos in bonds and the gilt market. The UK's economy suffers from a £40 billion hole in its public account, which the current finance minister Jeremy Hunt is struggling to fill.

Truss confessed that she was elected to usher in a low tax and high growth economy, something she can no longer deliver. “Given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party," she said. Sir Graham Brady, who heads the power 1922 committee of Tory party backbench MPs, met Truss on Thursday morning, informing her that her premiership was nearing its end, as per reports by the Financial Times. Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson's names are being circulated as her replacement. Truss' removal comes at a time when nations around the world are turning their face away from the Chicago school of free market economics and adopting economic policies which borrow aspects of industrial planning.