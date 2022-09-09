What Were The British Laws That Queen Elizabeth II Was Exempted From Following?

The United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The longest-serving monarch in the UK had several privileges during her 70 years of rule. As per a report by Guardian, more than 160 laws were re-written to provide exemptions to the royal highness since 1967.

Some of the exemptions Queen had:

The Queen and her royal family were exempted from anti-discrimination laws.

The Queen was exempted from being charged under any civil or criminal suit, for being the head of the state.

It was not mandatory for the Queen to carry a driver's license.

The British passport is issued in the name of Her Majesty, so she never had to own one.

The British monarchy is exempted from giving any explanation under the Freedom of Information Act.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported about Queen Elizabeth's health and stated that she was kept under medical supervision. As per reports, the members of the Queen's family, including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and the heir apparent to the throne of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. In February this year, the Queen tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced minor symptoms like cold, but she carried on with minimal duties. However, she was compelled to postpone or scale back events more frequently after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Queen has ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952. Since February 6, 1952, Queen Elizabeth reigned over a Britain that rebuilt from war and lost its empire; joined the European Union and then left it; and transformed from an industrial powerhouse to an uncertain 21st-century society. She worked with 15 Prime Ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.