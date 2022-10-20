What's Next As Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM? Conservatives' Pick? Elections? Answer Here

Liz Truss resigned on Thursday as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. During the media address, Truss stated that she would remain as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen, which would happen within a week, she added. Truss, who has now become Britain's shortest-serving Prime Minister, said the Conservative party she heads would hold a leadership election, to be completed within a week.

"I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen", said Liz Truss.

Liz Truss' resignation came a day after she lost her Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman less than a week after she fired her finance minister. Braverman cited "technical infringement of the rules" by the government. It is pertinent to mention that Truss succeeded Boris Johnson as PM last month.

Liz Truss' economic policies led UK close to a financial crisis

As soon as Liz Truss government's mini-budget was introduced, UK's financial markets witnessed capital flight and pension funds struggling during the margin calls, forcing the Bank of England to step in and undertake emergency measures such as bond buybacks.

Liz Truss sacked her finance minister to ward off the pressure she was facing from her party members and appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new finance minister and made a U-turn on all her tax cut proposals which she used to convince the Tory party membership that they should vote for her over Sunak. However, sacking Kwasi Kwarteng and doing a volte-face on her economic policies has not ended the pressure Liz Truss is facing. The home secretary's resignation is the latest blow to her, as per British media reports.

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party polls

On September 5, 2022, Liz Truss was declared the winner of the Tory leadership election and succeeded Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Truss beat Indian-origin Conservative Leader and former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak by a massive 20,297 votes. She secured 81,326 votes while Rishi Sunak secured 60,399 votes.

It is important to mention that Truss won the Conservative leadership contest with 57.4 percent votes - a margin lower than any previous Tory leader chosen by the members. She received 57.4 percent of the votes as opposed to Rishi Sunak, who received 42.6 percent. Among the four Conservative party leaders elected after a ballot of the whole membership, Truss is the only one to have secured less than 60 percent of the vote.

(Image: AP)