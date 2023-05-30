What's Next For Boris Johnson's Covid Messages Inquiry? A Potential Legal Fight

Boris Johnson and his successor Rishi Sunak are preparing to join forces by considering the launch of a legal battle against the handlers of the former British prime minister's pandemic inquiry. Johnson is scrambling for ways to pose a challenge as the deadline for providing sensitive material such as his WhatsApp texts and diaries draws closer.

The deadline comes at the demand of Baroness Hallett, who is eager to go through all the messages that could help the ongoing inquiry. "The entire contents of the documents that are required to be produced are of potential relevance to the lines of investigation that I am pursuing," she said in a ruling last week, according to Sky News.

She has warned that a failure to produce the information would be a criminal offense. The government has disagreed with this, arguing that releasing Johnson's messages would hinder free communication between ministers in the future. Furthermore, it has been said that the messages bear no significance in the inquiry anyway.

Tory leader calls inquiry a 'fishing expedition'

To counter this, the government has begun considering the launch of a legal battle, an idea that has received strong support from erstwhile Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith. In a conversation with The Daily Telegraph, he said that Hallet was "trying to be Agatha Christie" and was changing the key purpose of the inquiry from "whodunnit" to "whatdunnit".

"It's completely unnecessary chasing individuals. They are on a fishing expedition and they should stop fishing. There is enough evidence out there to know what went wrong," Smith said.

As the situation intensifies, Johnson and Sunak are expected to meet this week in their first meeting since last year. Last week, the disgraced politician asserted that the release of the contents of his diary would be a breach of national security. "None of them constitute a breach of the rules during COVID. They weren't during lockdown. They were during other periods of the restrictions. None of them constitute a breach of the rules. None of them involve socialising. It is total nonsense," he said last Friday.