When Liz Truss Wouldn't Stop Naming & Shaming Putin, Warmly Called EAM Jaishankar 'Jai'

Liz Truss won the Conservative Party contest to become Britain’s Prime Minister by defeating Rishi Sunak. She will be formally appointed PM on Tuesday by Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle.

The British Prime Minister-elect Truss shares a great relationship with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. During her visit to India on March 31 this year, Truss came down heavily on Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. However, in between talks, she warmly referred to Jaishankar as 'Jai' multiple times.

Addressing the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum along with Jaishankar, Truss said that Strengthening the relationship with India is more important than it has ever been due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "appalling invasion of Ukraine."

She also said that sanctions should be doubled on Russia for attacking civilians. The British Prime Minister-elect had said that it is important to respect the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

In her statement, Truss said that deeper ties between India and Britain will boost security in the Indo-Pacific and globally and create jobs and opportunities in both countries.

Truss calls Jaishankar 'Jai'

After EAM said that defence is the sector which India and UK can look into, Truss said, "That's another opportunity Jai's talked about Defense. I think there's an opportunity there for us to work closely with India including Indian production of key pieces of defence equipment

She again referred to Jaishankar as 'Jai' when notifying about G7, NATO and the west standing up against Russia's aggression.

In terms of the India-UK relationship, the ties were promoted to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK virtual summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson in May last year.

In the summit, New Delhi and London adopted a 10-year-roadmap to boost ties in the key areas of trade and economy, climate change, defence and security, and people-to-people connections among others. As far as 'Jai' is concerned, Truss isn't the only one to refer to India's EAM in this manner. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is also known to drop the formalities on occasion and Jaishankar returns the favour by calling his counterpart 'Tony'.