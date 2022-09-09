When Queen Elizabeth II Invited PM Modi To Buckingham Palace: A Look Back At Their Meeting

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, passed away at the age of 96 in Scotland's Balmoral Castle, leaving a legacy that spans 70 years since she took over the royal reigns in 1952. Her demise is being condoled by world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled his meetings with UK Queen in 2015 and again in 2018 at the Buckingham Palace and hailed the latter's warmth and kindness.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life", PM Modi tweeted after the Queen's demise. "Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour".

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

When PM Modi met Queen Elizabeth II

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

PM Modi first met Queen Elizabeth in 2015, a year after he was appointed as the new head of the Central government. The meeting took place on November 13, 2015, on the second day of PM Modi's high-profile three-day visit to the UK. After receiving a glorious welcome by the David Cameron-led UK government, the UK Queen invited the PM for lunch and later gave him a tour of Buckingham Palace and showcased the Royal art and artefact collection.

Interestingly, PM Modi had arrived at Buckingham Palace in a Jaguar-- the luxury UK-based car brand owned by Tata Motors.

The second meeting between the duo took place on April 18, 2018 and was when PM Modi was on a four-day visit to the UK. PM Modi met Queen Elizabeth ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which saw a gathering of 53 heads of government. This meeting again culminated in a royal dinner gala which was hosted by the UK Queen for the world leaders. In his tweet earlier on Thursday, PM Modi revealed that the Queen showed him the handkerchief she received as a gift from Mahatma Gandhi on her wedding. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. I will always cherish that gesture", his tweet read.