Boris Johnson Resigns: Here Are The Key Contenders To Become The Next UK Prime Minister

In a massive political development, Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party paving way for the election of a new Prime Minister for the United Kingdom. While the crisis was propelled by the resignation of UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday, the situation turned worse after more than 50 members of his government resigned from their posts in the last two days.
The list includes 5 Cabinet ministers, 22 ministers, 21 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys and one vice-chairman.
A look at potential contenders who can replace Boris Johnson
- Penny Mordaunt- An MP from Portsmouth North since 2010, Mordaunt is currently working as the Minister of State for Trade Policy. From 2014 onwards, she has served in various Ministerial positions including the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Decentralisation, Minister of State for the Armed Forces and Secretary of State for International Development. In 2019, she became the first woman in the UK's history to hold the post of Defense Secretary. She is known for her strong pro-Brexit stance.
- Rishi Sunak- A British citizen of Indian origin married to Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata, Sunak is in the race for the apex post. Educated at Oxford and Stanford, Sunak worked for Goldman Sachs and other firms before foraying into politics. He was elected as an MP in 2015 and steadily rose up the ranks becoming the UK Chancellor in February 2020. Spearheading the government's economic response to the COVID-19 crisis, he featured in the "partygate scandal" and was fined for breaching lockdown laws.
- Liz Truss- The incumbent foreign secretary, Truss has repeatedly emerged as one of the most popular Tories in opinion polls. She served in various Cabinet roles under David Cameron and Theresa May as well. In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, she is perceived to have adopted a belligerent stance.
- Ben Wallace- A Member of Parliament since 2005, his role as the Defence Secretary has assumed special significance amid the Ukraine conflict. A former Armed Forces veteran, he has been a very vocal advocate of arming the Ukrainians. In the past, he has served as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Northern Ireland Office and Minister of State for Security and Economic Crime.
- Jeremy Hunt- Considered a moderate leader, he was the runner-up to Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election. An MP for South West Surrey since 2005, Hunt has the experience of serving as the Secretary for Health and Social Care and Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs. At present, he is heading the UK Parliament's Health and Social Care Select Committee.
- Sajid Javid- Born to Pakistani immigrants, Javid was a banker and entered Parliament by winning from Bromsgrove in the 2010 general election. Having worked in multiple Ministries since David Cameron's tenure as the PM, he created history in 2018 by becoming the first British Asian to be appointed as the Home Secretary. In 2019, he stood for the election of the Conservative Party leader but finished 4th. While resigning as the Health Secretary on July 5., he asserted that "the country needs a strong and principled Conservative Party".