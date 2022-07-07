Boris Johnson Resigns: Here Are The Key Contenders To Become The Next UK Prime Minister

In a massive political development, Boris Johnson resigned as the leader of the Conservative Party paving way for the election of a new Prime Minister for the United Kingdom. While the crisis was propelled by the resignation of UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday, the situation turned worse after more than 50 members of his government resigned from their posts in the last two days.

The list includes 5 Cabinet ministers, 22 ministers, 21 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys and one vice-chairman.

The Prime Minister @BorisJohnson makes a statement. https://t.co/EfgXuyazjw — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 7, 2022

A look at potential contenders who can replace Boris Johnson