'Who Do We Not Save?': Dominic Cummings Shares Sketch Of UK's Alleged COVID Lockdown Plan

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings on May 26 shared an image of a whiteboard which he claimed was the government’s supposed “plan B” for the first wave of COVID-19. Tweeting the picture ahead of the joint select committee of British MPs, it had a notable line saying “Who do we not save?” What Cummings called the “first sketch” of plan B, was drawn up in Johnson’s study on the evening of March 13 and was shown to Britsih PM the next day. While plan A consisted of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and results in a daily death toll of over 4,000, according to Cummings, plan B was for “lockdown, suppress, crash programs.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has said that thousands of people died needlessly due to the shortcomings of the government in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per BBC report, Cummings said that British PM was “unfit for the job” while adding that Johnson did not consider the scientific advice and wrongly delayed the lockdown to stem the spread of novel coronavirus. UK PM’s former top aide claimed that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been fired for making false remarks even though the allegation has been denied by Health Secretary.

At a marathon seven-hour evidence session, Cummings told the MPs, “The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this.”

“I would like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that,” he added. Cummings was reportedly forced out of Number 10 at the end of last year after an internal power struggle. He has reportedly said that those on the front line of the pandemic were like “lions” being “led by donkeys.”

