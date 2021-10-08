Who Is Aleesha Gadhia? 6-year-old Indian-origin Climate Activist Who Won UK PM's Award

A six-year-old Indian origin girl on Thursday, 7 October, received an award from UK PM Boris Johnson for her work in raising climate change awareness. Aleesha Gadhia, who hails from Nottinghamshire, is a climate activist and “mini ambassador” for UK-based non-profit Cool Earth. She won the daily Points of Light award for her campaigns to raise awareness over deforestation and climate change, and for lobbying businesses to create more sustainable practices.

According to a press release, Aleesha has written to hundreds of UK firms and public figures, urging them to take environmental action. The six-year-old has raised over £3,000 for Cool Earth. She has also set up a climate change club at school in a bid to encourage others to look after the environment and include activities such as litter picking and planting trees.

“I feel really excited and happy to have won the award. I am really grateful and honoured to have Prime Minister Boris Johnson to award and write a letter to me. I never thought I would receive such an award,” Aleesha said.

“Climate change is a really important issue and I hope raising awareness will tackle this problem. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, including my teachers Mrs Heatlie and Mrs Wandand. Thank you also, to Cool Earth for making me their first youth ambassador,” she added.

'Truly well-deserved'

Following her achievement, Ruth Edwards, Conservative MP for Rushcliffe, said that she is “absolutely delighted” to hear that the six-year-old has been recognised as one of the PM’s Point of Light for all her “amazing work” to protect rainforests and raise awareness around climate change. Edwards added that she believes that Aleesha is setting a “great example” of what the world can do to help the environment. “This award is truly well-deserved, and I can't wait to see what's next for Aleesha and her campaign,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aleesha’s parents said, “We are so proud of Aleesha, she has done so much over the past year for someone so young. She has inspired us all and we hope she continues on this amazing journey.”

According to the press note, Aleesha has set up a Just Giving online fundraiser page and raised more than £3,000 for Cool Earth. Earlier this year, she rode her scooter for 80km to raise the money for the NGO, following which she received support from Sir David Attenborough and Queen Elizabeth. On Thursday, Aleesha became the 1,755th person to receive the Points of Light award, which was launched back in 2014 to recognise people making a difference where they live.

