Who Is Anne Keast-Butler? UK Appoints MI5 Deputy As First Female Cyber Spy Boss

On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that Anne Keast-Butler has been appointed to lead Britain’s cyber intelligence spy agency, GCHQ. With this, Butler will become the first woman to lead the British intelligence agency. According to the statement released by the agency, Butler will take over the office and succeed Sir Jeremy Fleming as the Director of GCHQ. As per the statement, the decision was taken in agreement with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Before the Tuesday announcement, Butler was serving as Deputy Director General of MI5.

“Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record at the heart of the UK’s national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated during the event. “She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and Anne will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe,” he added. The announcement came after Butler’s predecessor, Jeremy Fleming announced his decision to step down from his position back in May. While Fleming ended his term after serving six years as the director of the agency, Butler will assume the office in May. According to the official statement, the appointment was made following a cross-government recruitment process which was chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case.

Who is Anne Keast-Butler?

The first female director to lead the British spy agency spent two years on secondment to GCHQ. At that time, she was serving as the Head of Counter Terrorism and Serious Organised Crime. She has also spent some time working in Whitehall. There, Butler helped to launch the National Cyber Security Programme. While working in the GCHQ, she then went on to serve as the Director of General Strategy. According to the agency, as the director of the general strategy, she had the responsibility for all enabling functions that supported MI5’s operational activities.

His current role was being the Deputy Director General at the agency. As a Deputy DG, she was responsible for MI5’s operational, investigative and protective security work. This also included the groups’ response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Following the announcement, Butler expressed her delight at the news. “I am delighted to be appointed as the 17th Director of GCHQ. GCHQ’s mission to keep the UK safe is as inspiring today as it was when it was founded more than 100 years ago, operating at the very heart of the UK and our allies’ response to some of the most challenging issues of our time. In just the last year GCHQ has contributed vital intelligence to shape the West’s response to the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine; helped disrupt terrorist plots; and worked tirelessly to tackle the ongoing threat of ransomware, the impact of which costs the UK dearly,” she asserted. “I am so grateful for the vision and dedication Sir Jeremy Fleming has shown during his tenure, and the ways in which GCHQ has transformed under his leadership. I look forward to building on this in the months and years to come. I can’t wait to get started,” she added.