Who Is Carrie Symonds? Everything You Need To Know About UK PM Boris Johnson's Wife

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons and his fiancée Carrie Symonds reportedly got married on Saturday in a small private ceremony in London. The Sun reported that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. Johnson and Symonds have been romantically involved since 2018 and they announced their engagement in February 2020. They even have a son together, one-year-old Wilfred.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

The daughter of the British media outlet's co-founder, Matthew Symonds and lawyer Josephine Mcaffee was born on March 17, 1988, and was raised in London. Even her paternal grandfather was a newspaper editor and a member of Johnson's Conservatives' main opposition, the Labour Party. According to international reports, Carrie Symonds has studied theatre and art history at the University of Warwick and later began her career in the Conservative Party as a press officer.

It was while working at Conservative Campaign Headquarters when Symonds contributed to Johnson's mayoral selection in 2010 and then reelection in 2012. Her career also showcased her work for former culture secretary John Wittingdale, in addition to becoming a media special advisor for Sajid Javid when he was in the Department for Communities and Local Government. Moreover, she also became the youngest-ever head of communications of the Conservative Party in 2018 at the age of 29.

After leaving that position in the same year, Symonds took up a public relations role at the United States environmental campaign group, Oceana, which is a project that focuses on protecting sea life. On her Twitter account, the 33-year-old describes herself as a “conservationist” and is now seen frequently sharing information about plastic pollution and the environment. In January 2021, The Mirror confirmed that Carrie was hired by the Aspinall Foundation. She took upon the role of head of communications for the wildlife charity.

It is worth mentioning that this is Johnson’s third marriage. According to media reports, it still remains unclear how the British PM met Symonds but their relationship was confirmed shortly after Johnson announced that he would be divorcing his second wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler in September 2018. Wheeler and Johnson have had four children and British PM's fifth child was born in 2009 following an extra-marital affair. Therefore, Johnson child with Symonds will be the sixth one.

Image: AP