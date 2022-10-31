Jessikah Inaba Defies All Odds To Become UK's First Black Female Blind Barrister

Britain’s Jessikah Inaba broke barriers of race, gender, and physical disabilities by being the first blind and black woman to become a barrister. The 23-year-old qualified for the Bar after studying for five years at a London university, where she completed the full course in Braille, the Daily Mail reported.

Inaba, who is referred to as Jess by her loved ones, has joined the Bar as the UK’s first blind and black barrister after no legal institutions in the country including the Bar Council and the Bar Standards Board were able to find a similar example in the history of British law.

Talking about her remarkable achievement, Jess said: “It's been crazy - I still can't really believe I've done it. One day I'll wake up and realise how amazing this is.” “It was hard and I often thought of giving up, but my supportive family gave me courage and strength. I always believed in myself from the start - there's nothing about me which means this isn't possible,” she said, adding that she believes she is instilling hope to break the “triple-glazed glass ceiling” in other people like her.

Jessikah Inaba's early beginnings

Jess used Braille throughout pursuing her law degree at the University of Law - London Bloomsbury. She lost her vision due to a condition known as Bilateral microphthalmia, in which infants are born with relatively smaller and under-developed eyes. She spent her childhood in the south-east London area of Lewisham, before relocating to the borough of Camden.

In court, the 23-year-old uses an electronic gadget that consists of a Braille keyboard, which allows her to read and edit documents by hands while keeping her ears free for carefully listening to proceedings. “I reckon as a black person I have to work 10 times harder than others just to be accepted by society. Before I can see a client I have to prove I'm a lawyer and justify my need for my specialist equipment,” she said.

“People from minority groups training to do this will face discrimination, hopefully that will get easier with time. If it happens don't be too shocked, just carry on following your dreams - you'll get there,” Jess added.