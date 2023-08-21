Who Is Lucy Letby? The 'evil' Nurse Who Killed 7 Babies While Working In A Neonatal Unit

On Monday, a former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six other infants. The gory details of her crusade have sent shockwaves across the United Kingdom. The young British woman, who worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in her 20s, eventually became UK’s most notorious child killer. While Lucy did not show up for her Monday sentencing, Justice James Goss gave his order by highlighting “the cruelty and calculation” of her actions.

“There was a malevolence bordering on sadism in your action,” Goss said in his Monday judgement. “During the course of this trial, you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors,” he added, addressing the absent defendant. Born in Hereford on 4 January 1990, the 33-year-old became a qualified nurse at the University of Chester in 2011, Sky News reported. From being a ‘beige’ and ‘average’ nurse, in the span of just a few years, Lucy became one of the most heinous serial killers in British history. But how did it all start?

The beginning

Lucy started working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and stayed there for more than three years. According to Sky News, her first attack came on 8 June 2015 when Child A (this was the way the victims were named in the court documents) died in less than 90 minutes under Lucy’s care in an overnight shift. As per the news outlet, the British nurse used several methods to commit her crime ensuring that no one becomes suspicious of her actions. These methods include physical assaults, overfeeding with milk, forcing air into their stomachs, and injecting air into their bloodstreams.

After killing the child, the self-proclaimed “evil nurse” searched the families of the victims and even sent one of them a sympathy card on the day of the baby’s funeral. As per the news outlet, Letby was accused of committing the murders in one year between June 2015 and 2016. However, the Chester police are still reviewing the care of around 4,000 babies in the two hospitals.

Operation Hummingbird: How did authorities capture Lucy?

In May 2017, Paul Hughes, a senior investigating officer at Cheshire Constabulary was assigned the task to look into the suspicious deaths at the Chester Hospital. Huges interviewed Dr Stephen Brearey and Dr Ravi Jayaram, the two people who first raised the alarm. "They mentioned that a member of staff had been moved and that it coincided with no more collapses and no more deaths," Hughes told Sky News. After further investigation, the British officer concluded that the babies did not die of natural causes and initiated Operation Hummingbird.

Following the initiation of the operation, for the next few months, police teams spent hours analysing the shift and the rota patterns. They found that nurse Lucy used to be all alone before the collapse of the infants. Things became even more certain after the authorities found her diary while arresting her in 2018.

The note that gave it away

When Lucy was first arrested in 2018, the police found handwritten notes at her residence, which is now considered as a ‘chilling confession.’ “I don’t deserve to live,” she wrote on a green sticky note shown in court. “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them.” “I am a horrible evil person,” she wrote. “I AM EVIL I DID THIS.” The horrifying notes eventually became one of the crucial pieces of evidence on the Friday trial where she was found guilty of her heinous crimes.