Who Is Nadhim Zahawi? Know All About UK's New Finance Minister Replacing Rishi Sunak

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, July 5, appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the country's new Finance Minister following a sudden resignation by Rishi Sunak from his post as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

According to Downing Street, 55-year-old Zahawi's appointment to his new role has been approved by Queen Elizabeth II. Before being appointed as the Finance Minister, the Conservative Party leader discharged his duty as the country's Education Secretary. According to reports, the Conservatives regard Zahawi as a rising star, who was first elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2010 from the Stratford-upon-Avon constituency.

Who is Nadhim Zahawi?

Born in Iraq to Kurdish parents, Zahawi immigrated to the UK as a refugee child in the 1970s when his family fled then-President Saddam Hussein's regime. When Zahawi first arrived in the UK, he was unable to communicate in English, and he has previously complained of being tormented at school. Later, he also worked in the oil industry as a trained chemical engineer. He became a self-made millionaire through his hard work and was elected to the British Parliament in 2010.

Zahawi continuously backed PM Johnson throughout 'Partygate' row

Zahawi rose to prominence for directing the effective immunisation programme in Britain during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, he also backed Brexit in 2016 and continuously supported Prime Minister Johnson during the 'Partygate' controversy. According to a Bloomberg report, he and his wife possess five houses totalling 17 million pounds, three of which are in London, one in Warwickshire, and one in Dubai.

Zahawi co-founded the well-known market research firm YouGov in 2000, which rose to fame for its accuracy in political polls. The company, which began in his backyard, was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2005 and now employs over 400 people.

UK PM Johnson battles to stay in power

It should be mentioned here that the resignations of Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid are said to be the culmination of discontent over Prime Minister Johnson’s judgment and ethics within the ruling Conservative Party. The resignation of two key ministers, who declared they could no longer serve under his scandal-tainted leadership, has shocked the government and the Prime Minister is battling to stay in power, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Last month, UK Prime Minister Johnson received the backing of 59% of his MPs in the confidence vote which narrowly avoided the threat to his premiership.

