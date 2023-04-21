Who Is Oliver Dowden? Rishi Sunak Names UK's New Deputy PM After Dominic Raab Quits

Oliver Dowden, the UK Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office, has been appointed as the country’s new Deputy Prime Minister. The decision came after the resignation of the former UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Friday. Raab resigned from the office of Deputy PM and the justice secretary following bullying allegations.

According to The Guardian, Dowden is UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's long-term ally.

"The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rt Hon Oliver Dowden CBE MP, has also been appointed Deputy Prime Minister," the office said in a statement.

Also, UK PM Rishi Sunak's office appointed Alex Chalk, who is serving as the Minister of State at Ministry of Defense, the new Secretary of State for Justice.



"Alex Chalk KC MP has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice," the prime minister's office said on Twitter.

Who is Oliver Dowden?

According to the British government’s website, the conservative cabinet minister was appointed as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on 25 October 2022. In February 2023, Dowden became the Secretary of State in the Rishi Sunak cabinet. The British politician was born on August 1, 1958, in Bicket Wood Hertfordshire. He was educated at the Parmiter School and later attended Trinity Hall in Cambridge.

It was the year 2004 when Dowden joined the Conservative Research Department. However, he started working at a PR company before returning to the Conservative Party in 2009. In 2022, the conservative leader supported the former Chancellor of Enchequer and the current UK PM Rishi Sunak in the July Conservative Party leadership election. “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister,” Dowden wrote on Twitter in July 2022.

A look at the life of Alex Chalk

Alexander John Gervase Chalk was born on August 8, 1976 and studied modern history at Magdalen College Oxford. Prior to being appointed as the new justice secretary, Chalk served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence from October 2022 to April 2023 and was formerly HM Solicitor General for England and Wales. Before being elected in 2015, Alex was a barrister and prosecuted and defended cases concerning terrorism, international fraud, and homicide. According to the UK government website, Alex led the Domestic Abuse Bill through the House of Commons. For the first time in British history, the Bill broadened the definition of domestic abuse and included emotional, coercive or controlling behaviour, and economic abuse as well.

Dominic Raab resigns

Earlier in the day, Dominic Raab resigned from the office of Deputy PM and as justice secretary of the UK. The resignation came in the midst of raging allegations about bullying behaviour in the Ministry of Justice and other Whitehall departments.

In his resignation statement that was shared by Raab on Twitter on Friday, he said: "“I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word."



He further claimed that the allegations levelled against him are “flawed” and “dangerous”. “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” he added.

"First, ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations conducted on behalf of the British people, otherwise the democratic and constitutional principle of ministerial responsibility will be lost."

