Who Is Rishi Sunak? Know About Indian-origin Leader Who Could Be Next UK Prime Minister

Quick links:
Image: AP
Conservative Party leader and former United Kingdom Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak has reportedly emerged to be among the top contender to be the country's next Prime Minister following the resignation of Boris Johnson on Thursday. Earlier on July 5, Sunak had stepped down from his post as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, citing PM Johnson's lacklustre leadership. He served as the country's Finance Minister for nearly two years - from 2020 to 2022. If elected to lead the country, Sunak will be the first Indian-origin man to be the British Prime Minister.
It is significant to mention here that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He announced that he would continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. This comes amid questions surrounding Johnson’s handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip. "We had a vast mandate. To the new leader, I will give as much support as I can. Your interest will be served to whoever will be the next Prime Minister, " Johnson stated in his official address.