Who Is Rishi Sunak? Know About Indian-origin Leader Who Could Be Next UK Prime Minister

Conservative Party leader and former United Kingdom Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak has reportedly emerged to be among the top contender to be the country's next Prime Minister following the resignation of Boris Johnson on Thursday. Earlier on July 5, Sunak had stepped down from his post as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, citing PM Johnson's lacklustre leadership. He served as the country's Finance Minister for nearly two years - from 2020 to 2022. If elected to lead the country, Sunak will be the first Indian-origin man to be the British Prime Minister.

Here are some facts about Rishi Sunak

He is a British citizen of Indian origin married to Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata. Educated at Oxford and Stanford, Sunak worked for Goldman Sachs and other firms before foraying into politics.

The grandparents of Rishi Sunak hailed from the Indian state of Punjab. He met Akshata Murty during his college days in California. The couple also has two daughters.

In 2015, he was elected as a Member of Parliament and steadily rose up the ranks becoming the UK Chancellor in February 2020.

42-year-old Sunak gained enormous popularity during the Coronavirus pandemic after introducing a huge package worth tens of billions of pounds to aid businesses and employees.

He has also earned the sobriquet "Dishy Rishi." He has also found himself in a perilous situation as a result of his wife's non-dom tax status, his US green card, and the perception that he was too hesitant to address Britain's cost-of-living issue.

UK PM Boris Johnson resigns amid political turmoil

It is significant to mention here that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He announced that he would continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. This comes amid questions surrounding Johnson’s handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip. "We had a vast mandate. To the new leader, I will give as much support as I can. Your interest will be served to whoever will be the next Prime Minister, " Johnson stated in his official address.

Image: AP