Who Was Richard Rogers? Architect Of 'world’s Most Famous Buildings' Passes Away At 88

A British architect who is believed to have changed the London skyline, Richard Rogers "passed away quietly" at the age of 88, on Saturday evening. His son Roo Rodgers confirmed the death of his father to the New York Times, without adding further details about the cause. Rogers is known for crafting some of the world's famous buildings, including Paris' Pompidou Centre.

Counted among the most respected and regarded architects, Rogers introduced modern amenities like lifts and central air conditioning ducts on the outsides. He was knighted in 1991. He also built the Three World Trade Center in New York, an 80-storey building on the site of the former Twin towers.

Who was Richard Rogers?

Richard Rogers was born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence. His father was a doctor and his mother was a former pupil of Irish writer James Joyce. The family moved to England in 1938, when Rodgers was six, to escape the dictatorship of Mussolini.

"Life had switched from colour to black and white," Rodgers had recalled in his autobiography A Place for all People written in 2017, The Guardian quoted.

Rodgers went on to become a trained and seasoned architect after he attended the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London in 1951 before graduating with a master's from Yale in 1962. In the 1970s and 1980s, Rodgers became a renowned name for influential architects like the Llyods building, and the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France, which opened in 1977. He co-created the Parisian masterpiece alongside Italian architect Renzo Piano.

Among his other major creations are the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff, as well as international airport terminals in Madrid Barajas in London Heathrow airports. Rodgers is also the creator of the extraordinary-looking Millenium Dome, now known as the O2 Arena.

Here are a few notable creations of British architect Richard Rodgers

