Why Boris Johnson Isn't The Right Choice For UK And Could His Return End In Disaster?

The resignation of Liz Truss from the post of prime minister has unfolded a period of uncertainty and instability in the United Kingdom. As the spot for Truss’ successor remains open, an important question arises- Will Boris Johnson make a comeback?

While the public remains divided on the question, it is essential to consider that Johnson’s return to the prime minister’s office comes with heavy baggage, such as the Partygate scandal. Here, we take a look at why Johnson’s second term could be a disaster for an already volatile UK.

The scandal that was the beginning of the end

Johnson’s fall from grace can be majorly credited to the Partygate scandal. The downfall began when the former PM used his authority to protect an ally who was accused of breaching lobbying rules. Several reports followed after that, stating that COVID-19 lockdown rules were broken by Johnson as well as others who were a part of celebratory gatherings at 10 Downing Street. This subsequently led to Johnson earning the title of the first UK PM to be found guilty of breaking the law in office.

Waves of resignation

As the scandal gained notoriety, Tory MPs lost faith in Johnson and handed in their resignations. Over 50 ministers and aides quit, claiming that they could no longer support him, according to The Guardian. Even if Johnson returns, the apprehensions and rage of ministers remain the same, which could result in further resignations and could even potentially lead to the collapse of the Conservative party.

Shaky economy

Even if the parliamentary party manages to withstand Johnson’s arrival, it will be attempting to survive at a time of grave economic crisis, which began shortly after Truss’ botched mini-budget. Furthermore, Johnson’s return could shake the financial market again, and would be the last thing that brings much-needed stability to the country.

Partygate, again

Most importantly, it is crucial to remember that the Partygate scandal is far from over, according to Tory and Labour MPs, who have said that probes conducted by the Commons privileges committee continue to unravel such shocking evidence against Johnson that even if returns to office, he could potentially “be gone by Christmas”. Moreover, sessions on the gathered evidence are expected to begin in November, and will possibly be attended by Johnson himself. As more evidence could come to light, matters will be taken more seriously, and will highlight the necessity to elect a PM that does not make the Tory party lose yet another leader in a matter of weeks.

'Boris would be a guaranteed disaster': Northern Ireland minister

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker confirmed his support for Rishi Sunak. Speaking to Sky News, said while there was a "lot of love out there" for Johnson, now was not the time for his "style". "I've been a big fan of Boris Johnson so many times, but this isn't the time for Boris' style. I'm afraid the trouble is because of the privileges vote, Boris would be a guaranteed disaster," he said