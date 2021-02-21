Why Britain's Anti-immigration Politicians Opening Doors To Hong Kongers Under BN(O)?

After China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, the UK government, in a remarkable step, opened a six-year pathway to British citizenship for holders of British National (Overseas) passports (BN(O)). Under the scheme, a special visa category has been created for Hong Kong nationals before the 1997 transfer of power. BN(O) is also remarkable for another reason as it has been pioneered by the same British politicians who engineered the UK’s break from the European Union, in part, to curb immigration.

UK’s special visa scheme sets a markedly different tone for the Conservative government and its cheerleaders in the British press, who have spent the past decade pushing anti-immigration policies. It is worth noting that the UK had voted to leave the EU in 2016 following a campaign dominated by anti-immigration rhetoric. Pro-Brexit lawmakers including Boris Johnson, Priti Patel, and Michael Gove had stoked fears that rising numbers of southern European immigrants would put further “strain” on schools and hospitals, and that class sizes will rise and waiting lists will lengthen if the government doesn't tackle “free movement”.

Priti Patel, who is now the Home Secretary, had even campaigned against what she described as “uncontrolled immigration” from the EU. Last year, she reportedly even considered plans to send those seeking asylum in the UK to two Atlantic islands more than 4,000 miles away. However, now, Patel has said that she looks forward to welcoming Hong Kongers to Britain.

‘Colonial indebtedness’ to Hong Kongers

The BN(O) has also become one of the few issues in British politics that commands bipartisan support, uniting opposition Labour, Green Party, and the Scottish National Party members with the hawkish, which is an anti-China wing of the Conservative Party. According to CNN, experts believe that the British government’s shift in attitude could now echo a change in public opinion as migration concerns in the UK appear to have softened considerably in recent years. Jonathan Portes, a Professor of Economics and Public Policy at King's College London, even added that there is also a feeling of “colonial indebtedness” to the people of Hong Kong.

Portes explained that defending Hong Kong against the creep of authoritarianism has also become a moral issue in the UK, which has hardened its attitude towards China in the past year. Further, critics even said that one of the reasons that the Hong Kong visa scheme has been lauded is that its recipients are also being sold to the British public by hardline Brexiteers as a caricatured model minority. It is worth noting that the Hong Kong nationals wouldn’t cost the UK taxpayers a penny, instead, they would bring their own wealth.

According to CNN, the Home Office estimates that up to 153,700 BN(O) holders will arrive in the country this year and estimates they could bring $4.1 billion into the economy over five years. However, as the UK does not have a formal national integration program for immigrants, the government would not help the Hong Kongers who emigrate under the new scheme with jobs, set up bank accounts, or access mental health support. Critics have said that the model minority narrative means that the UK government is “unprepared” and maybe a bit oblivious to the amount of support that’s needed.

