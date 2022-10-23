Why Crisis-hit UK Will Not Go To General Elections Despite Political Instability?

Following the resignation of the shortest-serving British prime minister Liz Truss who was in office for only six weeks (45 days), calls for a “general election now" are gaining traction across social media by some members of the British public. Since the UK voted for Brexit in 2016, Truss' successor will become the fifth premier to take the reign of the country, and his or her immediate job would be to tackle the political crisis within the Conservative Party; as well as rescue the UK out of looming inflation and roiling financial markets.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused what he described as the "chaotic new low" of the Tories and wants an immediate general election in Britain after Truss' embarrassing government collapse. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also demanded an early vote on Twitter, as she noted that the new “general election is now a democratic imperative.” While these demands are not isolated, it may, though, not be easy for the United Kingdom to go to elections.Here's why:

General elections take place in every five years

The general elections in the UK are held only every five years and unlike the presidential electoral systems. Despite the calls from the opposition Labour Party for ballots, the elections can be held in January 2025. Prime Minister in the UK is also not elected directly by the public but chosen and then appointed by the ruling party, in this case, the Conservative party. As the Conservative Party holds the majority in the UK parliament with 358 of 650 seats, the winner of the party leadership race will become the next prime minister. It is through this procedure that the last five British prime ministers came to power. For instance,172,000 members of the Conservative Party elected Liz Truss to succeed ousted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

House of Commons, opposition MP's look on as Britain's General Attorney Geoffrey Cox speaks in Parliament in London. Credit: AP

New PM will be elected after nominations

The candidates who want to run for the premiership need at least 100 nominations as the initial support from Conservative MPs, the largest one in Parliament. This implies that the candidates running for office will be reduced to just three, currently, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and British minister Penny Mordaunt. It is the nomination and not the elections by the public that decides their premiership bid. A candidate who secures the least votes in the MP voting will be eliminated. Graham Brady, leader of the 1922 Committee, has noted that the UK will have a new leader by Friday.

Law says only a PM can call for general elections

While an election could earlier be called by the parliamentary majority of at least two-thirds, in March 2022 a new law was passed in the British parliament that repealed the 2011 Fixed-term Parliaments Act. This restored the power in the prime minister's hand to request the monarch to dissolve parliament and call for a general election. And so, it is the decision of the next UK PM whether to hold the general elections.

A look at timeline of Tory party leadership elections

July 2016

The then British Prime Minister Theresa May’s last rival British Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom who would have succeeded David Cameron as the British leader abandoned the race. Hours later, the then Prime Minister David Cameron announced he would resign. Then May was appointed as the UK’s second female prime minister.

April-June 2017

May called for a “snap” election just two years into the UK-wide poll in order to boost the parliamentary majority and pass Brexit. Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, another general election was not due until 2020. But as the Brexit talks with the EU were due to start in mid-June, May announced the elections accusing the Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems of trying to destabilise her party's decision. The Conservative party lost seats in parliament but managed to retain a majority.

May-July 2019

As May exited 10 Downing Street after losing her party’s support, another Tory election was held that sealed the premiership for the ex-Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson. He won 66% of the members’ preferences against Jeremy Hunt’s 34% and poll of party members published afterwards showed him to be the clear front-runner.

November-December 2019

Johnson, once again, calls for a general election to boost the parliamentarian majority and pass a Brexit deal. Conservative Party manages to garner 365 of the 650 seats up.

July-September 2022

Amid the allegations of a series of scandals including the partygate during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson resigned. Liz Truss won 21,000 votes more than her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership election and was appointed prime minister.

October 2022

Liz Truss announces her resignation after losing party support over her economic and fiscal policies. economic policy. A new prime minister is expected by Oct. 28.