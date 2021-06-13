Why Does The Queen Have Two Birthdays And What Is Trooping The Colour? Explained

On June 12, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II celebrated her "official" birthday witnessing a military parade at Windsor Castle of Berkshire. Queen Elizabeth II celebrates two birthdays each year, her actual birthday is on April 21 and her "official" birthday is the second (usually) Saturday in June.

Why does Queen have two birthdays?

Based on an explanation by the Royal Family, seemingly, official celebrations to mark the Sovereigns' birthday have often been held on a day other than the actual birth date. This is practised especially when the actual birthday does not occur during the summer. Keeping in mind an English winter season, there is a greater likelihood of good weather worth celebrations in April, May or June than a cold day without sun. In fact, King Edward VII was born on November 9 but his official birthday was marked throughout his reign sometime in May or June for similar reasons as stated above.

What is the Trooping the Colour? Who sits with Queen at Trooping the Colour?

To mark The Queen's official birthday usually on the second Saturday in June, over 1400 parading soldiers with 200 horses and 400 musicians come together in a great display of military precision and skills of a horseman threaded in a ceremony. The fanfare includes a parade while Members of the Royal Family watch the commotion from carriages on horseback. It is shared by the Royal Family officials that the Queen used to attend on horseback herself.

Once The Queen arrives at Horse Guard's Parade in Whitehall, she carries out an inspection of the troops. These are fully trained and operational soldiers who don red tunics and bearskin hats as ceremonial uniform.

As the monarch marks her second birthday of the year in an annual tradition that lasted for centuries. Trooping the Colour was predominantly a military affair and skills, however, in the modern-day, it is a shared celebration.

Scaling down the ceremony and strength this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only the Duke of Kent is accompanying the Queen at the annual event. Otherwise, Her Majesty The Queen is accompanied by family members, including Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children. The Trooping of the Colour marks the official birthdays of the British Sovereign and upon their arrival, they are greeted by a Royal Salute and the National Anthem.