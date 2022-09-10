Why Queen Elizabeth II's Demise Won't Mend Damaged Relationship Between Harry And William?

Queen Elizabeth II, the British queen who ruled for the most time, passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96. After worries about her health grew early on September 8, her family gathered at her Scottish estate. The Queen saw a significant social change after ascending to the throne in 1952.

After her passing, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, would take the throne as the new King and ruler of 14 Commonwealth states, leading the nation in grief. People had speculated that the Queen's demise would be a chance for the royals to reconcile. However, it appears that even the demise of UK's Queen Elizabeth II might not be sufficient to mend the damaged bond between her grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Fox News claims that the silence between Harry and Meghan and Catherine and William is the sole cause of this. The media outlet reported quoting a source that William and Kate feel bad for Harry, any hopes of the thaw taking a turn were dashed when Meghan chose to express her raw emotions to the New York-based magazine, The Cut. William was immediately stopped in his tracks if he had ever considered showing his younger brother any leniency.

Harry & Meghan's strained relation with the Royals

It is worth mentioning here that Meghan had humorously told the publication that she was willing to forgive the royal family for her time spent with them. This sparked outrage amongst many senior royal members including William and Kate. William did, however, offer Harry the opportunity to meet discreetly on the grounds of Windsor for a casual stroll without cameras or phones, but a source told Fox News that Harry insisted that Meghan come along as well.

Since moving to California, where they are currently settled with their two young children, Harry and Meghan have publicly voiced their discontent with the royal family. In a surprising interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan discussed racism in the monarchy, and Harry claimed Charles had stopped returning his calls.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, have had a strained relationship with Britain's royal family since they resigned down from royal duties and left the country in early 2020, citing what they called the British media's intolerable intrusions and discriminatory views. The Suits actress admitted that she and her husband Prince Harry "upset the dynamic of the hierarchy" while in the UK "just by existing."

