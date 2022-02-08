Why Was Queen Elizabeth II Accorded Gun Salutes? Here's All You Need To Know

In the United Kingdom (UK), Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee has arrived, and festivities are well underway around the country. The primary activities to commemorate it will take place in June, this year, as they have in previous jubilees, but military honours were held to commemorate the anniversary of her accession.

Queen Elizabeth II inherited the throne, when her father, King George VI, passed away in February 1952. As part of the ceremonies marking the Queen's accession to the throne, gun salutes were being fired around the UK yesterday. Continue reading to know the history and significance of the gun salutes.

All you need to know about the UK's gun salutes

A gun salute is a military salute that is frequently fired to commemorate significant events such as birthdays or anniversaries. It's supposed to date back to the dawn of naval warfare. They always fire an odd number of rounds unless it's a mourning salute. The number of bullets fired in a salute in the United Kingdom varies depending on the location and occasion.

The most well-known salutes are the Royal and National salutes, which consist of 21 guns. If it comes from a royal park or royal residence, the number of rounds is raised to 41. It's a 62-gun salute if it's held by the Tower of London, plus another 21 because it's in the City of London. The guns fire in 10-second intervals, one after the other.

Yesterday, the King's Troop Royal House Artillery fired a 41-gun salute in London's Green Park. In the lead-up, the Grenadier Guards' Band performed near the firing point. A 62-gun salute was also fired from the Tower of London. At York Museum Gardens, the 4th Infantry Brigade and HQ North East fired a 21-gun salute.

The 21-gun salute in York, as well as the Green Park event, was fired at noon on Monday. At 1 p.m., a tribute was held at the Tower of London. Further, it is worth noting that when the anniversary falls on a Sunday, the gun salute is held on the following Monday, according to tradition. On 6 February 1952, Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, died unexpectedly when she was only 25 years old.

While this meant she became Queen, the event was followed by a period of mourning, thus her coronation didn't happen until June 1953, over a year later. The fact that 6 February also happens to be the anniversary of her father's death explains why the jubilee's main commemorations aren't scheduled until later in the year.

(Image: AP)