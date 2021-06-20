Will Archie Be A Prince? Here Are Charles' Plans For British Monarchy Once He Becomes King

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather Prince Charles’ plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, The Daily Mail reported. According to the media outlet, Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects - who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy. He reportedly told Prince Harry that he will change key documents to prevent Archie, who is currently seventh in line to the throne, from inheriting the title, which would have once been his birthright.

The report further revealed that the news has not sat well with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, even though the Sussexes have abandoned royal duties to live in the US. The move has reportedly incensed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is thought to have prompted the series of bitter accusations the couple have levelled at Prince Charles and Royal Family from across the Atlantic. It is also believed that the decision has further deteriorated relations between Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace.

Under Prince Charles’ plan, only heirs to the throne and their immediate families would receive full titles and financial and police support funded by taxpayers. The Prince of Wales and his younger brother Prince Andrew have also reportedly been at odds over what security Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie should receive in the future. The royals are ninth, tenth and eleventh in the line of succession, respectively, following the birth of Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana earlier this month.

Diana’s statue unveiling

Meanwhile, Harry and William are set to unveil Diana's statue on 1 July 2021. It will be installed and unveiled on Diana's 60th birthday. Princess Diana was 36 when she died in 1997 following a car crash in Paris, France. Diana's huge statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark her 20th death anniversary and to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world." Prince Harry and Prince William announced in 2017 that Ian Rank-Broadley would design the statue. Rank-Broadley is known for his design of the Queen on British coins.

Image: AP

