Will King Charles Invite Prince Harry And Meghan To His Coronation Amid New Royal Rift?

The new Netflix docuseries titled “Harry and Meghan”, has stirred a storm in the British Royal family. The bombshell revelations made by the Royal Couple, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unraveled some of the dark secrets of the Royal Family. From Prince William lashing out at Harry to the British paparazzi pestering Meghan, the couple spared no one in their new crusade. Despite the controversial claims made by the docuseries, it looks like the British Royal Family is all set to extend an olive branch to both Harry and Meghan.

On Friday, a source close to the Royal Family told Telegraph UK that the couple will receive an invitation to the coronation of King Charles III. The coronation of King Charles III is all set to be held on May 6, 2023, what makes the ceremony even more interesting is the fact that the date of the coronation will fall on the birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor. The Telegraph reported that while the royal duo has not received a formal invitation to the coronation, a source close to the family told Telegraph, “All members of the family will be welcome”.

The Royal Family has yet to respond to the allegations made by the couple

The three volumes of the docuseries have stirred mayhem in the United Kingdom. While many were left utterly shocked by the new revelations, some criticised the series and demanded that the Royal title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be stripped away from Harry and Meghan. In the final volume of the Netflix Docuseries, The Duke of Duchess revealed a shocking fact that rattled many around the world. In the final installment, Prince Harry said that it was “terrifying” to have his brother (Prince William) “scream and shout” at him.

According to the Duke of Sussex, the incident took place during a royal family meeting in which Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III ( the then Prince of Whales), and Queen Elizabeth II sat down to talk about Harry and Meghan’s decision to split from the Royal family. The second son of Princess Diana also asserted that when the whole ordeal broke out the Queen remained quiet. He said, “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father saying things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of takes it all in”. While neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace responded to the recent allegations, the source also told Telegraph that the British Royal family will be waiting for further revelations Prince Harry intends to make in his new book, which is all set to go to shelves on January 10, 2023.