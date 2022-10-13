Will Queen Consort Camilla Wear Kohinoor At Coronation? Here's Why This Plan May Be Axed

King Charles III of the United Kingdom is scheduled to be crowned at a ceremony in the month of May the following year. On the sidelines of the ceremony, the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla will also be crowned. According to long-established plans, Camilla is set to be crowned wearing ceremonial attire. However, the plans for the queen to adorn the contentious Kohinoor diamond crown during the ceremony are up for discussion. As per a report by The Telegraph, the plan to involve Kohinoor may now be cancelled due to a dispute over the ownership of the diamond.

One of the biggest and most contentious diamonds in the world, the Kohinoor was placed in the Queen Mother's crown in the 1930s. According to the original plan of the ceremony, the crown studded with Kohinoor diamond was supposed to be given to Camilla.

India’s ‘political sensitivities’ cited as the reason

“The original plan was for the Queen Consort to be crowned with the late Queen Mother’s crown when her husband acceded to the throne,” a source informed the Daily Mail.

Further citing the change in times, the source informed, “His Majesty the King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors.” The source added further, “There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India,” a report in the Daily Mail stated.

Kohinoor, the 105-carat gemstone, which was originally set atop Shah Jahan's throne during the Mughal era, was removed from India following Nadir Shah's conquests from Iran. Following this, it was 'given' to Queen Victoria in 1855 as a result of Britain’s invasion of Punjab but only after the 11-year-old heir to the Punjabi throne was forced to sign it away. It was affixed to the Queen Mother's casket at her funeral in 2002 and has since been on display in the Tower of London for the general public.

Previously, a South African MP Vuyo Zungula had demanded the “return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain,” via a tweet. The MP had additionally demanded “reparations for all the harm done by Britain.” The development had come in mid-September following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The demands were regarding the return of the Great Star of Africa from the UK among other jewels ‘stolen’ by the British during their colonial rule.

South Africa must:

1. Leave the Commonwealth.

2. Demand reparations for all the harm done by Britain.

3. Draft a new Constitution based on the will of the People of South Africa not the British Magna Carta.

4. Demand the return of all the gold, diamonds stolen by Britain. — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace made no comments to acknowledge the reports.