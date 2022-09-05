'Will Take Bold Action': UK PM-elect Liz Truss Issues 1st Response After Beating Sunak

Liz Truss was declared as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday after she beat Indian-origin Conservative leader Rishi Sunak. In her first response after being announced as the UK Prime Minister, Truss took to the micro-blogging platform to thank the conservative party for putting their trust in her.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential."

Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as UK PM

The Conservative Party's online and postal polls ended at 5 p.m. IST on September 2 after a two-month campaign that saw the last two candidates, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, tour the nation and participate in hustings and television debates. The final result between Foreign Secretary Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was announced on September 5, a day before outgoing Prime Minister Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss vows to deliver a bold plan

Delivering her speech after being announced as the next Prime Minister of UK, Truss thanked her friend Boris Johnson, saying, "Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

She then thanked Tory members for putting their "faith" in her to lead the "greatest political party on Earth". "I know that our beliefs resonate with the British public. As your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voted across our great country," she added.

Earlier on August 5, putting forward her vision for the country, she said, "I have a bold vision for our country and economy. I'm ready to deliver as Prime Minister from day one."

"We all will deliver for our country, and I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of our Conservative Party," she said during her speech, adding, "We will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver - and we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."