Will UK Holds Early General Elections Despite Electing New PM On September 5?

As the United Kingdom is set to welcome its new Prime Minister on Monday following the unceremonious exit of the incumbent PM Boris Johnson, there are questions about whether the country will hold general elections arises. Though it is still not clear whether the country will hold early elections, online surveys conducted by media houses reveal the country "desperately" wants to choose its Premiere. The next general election is expected to take place in 2025, it would not be the first time for the UK when a Premiere has been chosen without holding public elections in the past six years.

According to the recent online survey conducted by UK-based media outlet, Daily Express, the majority of the respondents registered their consent for early elections. Some 42% agreed that there should be a general election, while 40% disagreed with the idea. The online survey found that the demand was highest among Labour and Lib Dem supporters (57% and 64% respectively). While some also want the next PM should hold the elections early in to get the consent of the Britons.

Besides, a separate survey by Savanta ComRes, also found that people are willing to choose their candidate by holding early elections. Among the respondents, 56% agreed with the proposal of holding general elections immediately after the country decides on its leadership on September 5, with projection polls speculating Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would lead the country until the next elections.

Johnson's own Conservative party wants early UK general election

Earlier in January, when Prime Minister Johnson apologised for holding a brief party at his official residence during the COVID-19 lockdown, his own party member, Jacob Rees-Mogg, called for early elections, saying "it is crucial to get a mandate from people before governing the State". "If Mr Johnson would be removed and replaced there would need to be an election soon after," he had said in Parliament on January 27. "Our constitution evolves and moves not necessarily by legislation but by the way it develops. When we changed Prime Minister in 2016 an election followed in a few months," he stressed.

Next UK PM to be declared on Sept 5

After two months of battle between the top contenders -- Indian-origin former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the results will finally be announced on Monday, September 5 at around 11.30 GMT or 5 pm in India. According to projection polls, Truss may win the Tory race, and succeed Johnson as the UK's next prime minister. As per the UK Constitution, a day after the announcement of the results, the outgoing PM Johnson will formally tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, and the new Tory leader will be invited to form a government.

New cabinet

However, unlike UK tradition, this time, both Johnson and the next PM will have to travel to Scotland as the 96-year-old monarch is currently staying there due to mobility problems. As per the traditions, a meeting with the queen and Prime Minister takes place in London’s Buckingham Palace. The appointment of the PM will be then authored in the official record of the royal engagement. The new PM is supposed to kiss the appointment. Subsequently, the new PM will travel back to London in order to deliver a speech outside Downing Street following an appointment of the Cabinet. Then, the ministers will meet on September 7, Wednesday. Later, house proceedings will be held on the same day wherein the PM will face questions with the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

