Will Whatsapp Be Banned In UK? App's Boss Says He'd Prefer Ban Than Jeopardise Security

The head of Whatsapp, Will Cathcart, has warned that the messaging platform would prefer to be banned in Britain than have its security jeopardised as a part of the UK Government's flagship new internet legislation, according to reports.

He stated that WhatsApp would refuse if the government demanded that the company weaken its security, leaving open the prospect that the app would be completely outlawed in the nation.

End-to-end encryption secures messages by ensuring that nobody except the sender and recipient can read them, including the services themselves. Although officials, including those in the UK, have argued that it should be weakened so that communications can be scanned for illegal content. Technology companies and security experts assert that it is important to safeguard messages from hacking and other threats.

Whatsapp shocked that they would be forced into such a policy

Cathcart reportedly expressed shock that the corporation was being compelled to adopt such a strategy in the UK. But he claimed that the impending regulation did not provide sufficient assurance that the app will not be compelled to impair its own privacy.

Will Cathcart said, "It’s a remarkable thing to think about. The experience we have faced all around the world is that’s only happened in governments that were trying to crack down on their citizens’ ability to communicate freely.” He said, "If the UK’s government were to push for such changes, it would “shape what other countries all around the world ask for on different topics, on different issues."

He further asserted, "When a liberal democracy says, 'Is it OK to scan everyone's private communication for illegal content?' that emboldens countries around the world that have very different definitions of illegal content to propose the same thing."

He further added, "If companies installed software onto people's phones and computers to scan the content of their communications against a list of illegal content, what happens when other countries show up and give a different list of illegal content?"