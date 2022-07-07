In a massive political development, Boris Johnson is reportedly set to relinquish his responsibilities as the Prime Minister of the UK, paving the way to start the process of finding a new leader. After Boris Johnson steps down from leadership, the Conservative Party will be tasked with electing a new leader for Parliament. This will likely initiate a process wherein several lawmakers will vie for the apex position.

According to the BBC, Johnson will resign as Conservative leader on July 7, however, will remain Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen, though he could approach the queen at any time to ask her to appoint a Prime Minister in the interim while his party works to find his long-term replacement.

Detailed process of election of new UK PM as Boris Johnson set to exit

The Conservatives' selection of a new Prime Minister involves several steps, starting with Conservative members of Parliament informing the party that they want to be the next Prime Minister.

The party then votes on secret ballots, eliminating the candidate with the fewest votes each round until only two candidates remain.

The final two candidates will then launch a public campaign ahead of a vote by the Conservative Party's entire membership, which is expected to number around 2,00,000 people.

Members of the Conservative Party will vote by mail, with the winning candidate becoming the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Because the Conservative Party has a majority in the House of Commons, its leader will be the sole decision-maker in determining the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

How long the process can take?

The length of the leadership competition can vary depending on how many people partake in the process. Theresa May took over as Prime Minister less than three weeks after her predecessor, David Cameron, resigned in 2016, and all other contenders dropped out in the middle of the race.

After his predecessor, Theresa May resigned in 2019, the Conservatives took nearly two months to choose Johnson as Prime Minister. Johnson defeated former Health Minister Jeremy Hunt in a Conservative Party run-off election to replace May in 2019 and took office two months after May announced her intention to resign.

It is legal to bet on politics in the United Kingdom, and oddsmakers have Penny Mordaunt, the Minister of State for Trade Policy, as well as Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, two top Johnson cabinet members who abruptly resigned Tuesday, as favourites to succeed Johnson. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Jeremy Hunt, both of whom Johnson defeated in the 2019 leadership election, are also considered potential candidates.

Image: AP