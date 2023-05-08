With Hiking Boots On, Meghan Markle Takes The High Road After King Charles' Coronation

Meghan Markle has been spotted hiking in California over a weekend, as per the Pinkvilla report. The photos of her hiking in California came amid King Charles's Coronation, which was held on May 6. From the film stars to the royal guests, all were invited to celebrate the much-awaited and significant event in the UK. The 'disgraced' Prince Andrew was also seen attending the grand Coronation. According to multiple UK media outlets, the Duchess of Sussex has skipped out on King Charles III’s grandeur celebration in the UK and stayed back at her and her husband's luxurious house in California to celebrate their son's birthday. Notably, as Buckingham Palace had confirmed before that Prince Harry would be attending the ceremony, the Prince was present at his father's coronation but he didn't stay long and left after a very brief time.

Meghan skips coronation celebration, goes for a hike instead

According to Pinkvilla, the 42-year-old Meghan went for a 40 minutes hike on Sunday morning. However, Meghan and Harry's children Archie and Lilibet were not seen on her outdoor adventure. Instead, her friends, Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak, were accompanying her on the hike. Before the coronation, it has been reported that the historic occasion has coincided with Archie’s birthday and so she had decided to skip the weekend coronation event. “There was no way that Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday,” reported The Daily Mail citing their source. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also confirmed that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York would have no formal role at the coronation of King Charles III, reported the Independent. Further, Prince Harry landed in California on Sunday after his brief appearance at the Coronation. He arrived back on time for the last few hours of his son Archie’s birthday, reported The Guardian. The Duke of Sussex touched down at Los Angeles international airport at about 7.30 pm local time, according to PA Media.