Scientists have issued a warning that the world is highly likely to encounter unprecedented high temperatures within the next five years, with temperatures expected to surpass the 1.5C mark above pre-industrial levels.

Research conducted by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) suggests that although scientists have cautioned about the dire consequences of surpassing the critical 1.5C threshold, any breach is expected to be temporary.

The UN agency has cautioned that such a breach would signify a significant acceleration of human impacts on the global climate system, leading the world into unexplored territory with unprecedented consequences.

In accordance with the 2015 Paris climate agreement, nations have committed to making efforts to limit the increase in global temperatures to no more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. This commitment stems from scientific advice indicating that exceeding this threshold would trigger a series of progressively catastrophic and potentially irreversible consequences.

“This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5°C level specified in the Paris Agreement which refers to long-term warming over many years. However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas.The global average surface temperatures have not surpassed the critical 1.5C threshold thus far. The highest recorded average in previous years stood at 1.28C above pre-industrial levels.

According to the report published on Wednesday, it was discovered that there is a 66% probability of surpassing the 1.5C threshold in at least one year within the period of 2023 to 2027.

Human-induced climate change & El Niño at the centre: UN Report

The report indicates that numerous regions across the world have already witnessed the establishment of new record temperatures during the heatwaves of the past year. However, it suggests that these extreme highs might only be the initial signs, as the combined effects of climate breakdown and the influence of a developing El Niño weather system are expected to contribute to the occurrence of heatwaves on a global scale.

El Niño is a cyclic weather phenomenon that arises in the Pacific region. Over the past three years, the world has been experiencing the contrasting phase of this oscillation known as La Niña. This phase has played a role in mitigating temperature rises globally, exerting a dampening effect on overall temperature increases.

The scientists have determined that as the La Niña phase concludes and a new El Niño phase emerges, there is a 98% probability that at least one of the next five years will become the hottest on record.

“A warming El Niño is expected to develop in the coming months and this will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory,” he said. “This will have far-reaching repercussions for health, food security, water management and the environment. We need to be prepared,” said Taalas.

The Arctic is experiencing a more rapid rate of warming compared to the rest of the world, and this phenomenon seems to be influencing global weather systems, such as the jet stream. These changes in the jet stream have led to disruptions in weather patterns across the northern hemisphere in recent years.

According to the report, it is expected that there will be reduced rainfall this year in significant regions such as the Amazon, Central America, Australia, and Indonesia. This prediction is particularly alarming for the Amazon, as scientists have expressed growing concern about the potential for a destructive cycle of deforestation and warming to push the region from a rainforest ecosystem to a savannah-like environment.

The potential consequences of such changes in the Amazon rainforest are alarming for the planet, given its crucial role as a massive carbon sink.

As per the report, there are predictions of above-average rainfall in northern Europe, Alaska, northern Siberia, and the Sahel over the next five years.

For each year between 2023 and 2027, the global near-surface temperature is projected to range from 1.1C to 1.8C above the pre-industrial average, which is based on data from the years 1850 to 1900.

In recent years, the world has experienced significant warming. When the Paris agreement was signed in 2015, aiming to limit global temperature increases to no more than 2C above pre-industrial levels (while striving for 1.5C), it was estimated that the chance of temporarily surpassing the 1.5C threshold within the subsequent five years was zero.

This November, governments will convene for the COP28 UN climate summit, where they will evaluate progress towards meeting the objectives of the Paris agreement. This assessment, known as the "global stocktake," is likely to indicate that the world is falling significantly short of the necessary emissions reduction of 43% this decade to have a reasonable chance of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C.