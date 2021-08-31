Woman Discovers Family Heirloom Worth Rs 20 Lakh During 'Antiques Roadshow', Shocked

A lady based out of the United Kingdom couldn't believe her fate when a simple item in her possession for over two decades turned to be a precious stone worth £20,000 (Rs 20 lakh). According to the reports, the lady came to know about the precious gemstone during an 'Antiques Roadshow', a popular programme that has spawned multiple international versions of travels across Britain since 1979. The 'Antiques Roadshow', many times, has been life-changing for people who kept their valuable items in good shape while others are worthless. In the latest episode, the woman, who was unaware of the gemstone, was seen waiting for her turn to get the item checked by expert John Benjamin. Have a look at the gemstone:

Woman discovers family heirloom during TV show

After her turn came, expert Benjamin revealed that the blue coloured stone that she has been keeping for decades was not "only" rare but also "one of the precious stones" that he had ever witnessed in his life. When asked about the stone, the lady said it belonged to her husband's grandfather and has been lying in a drawer for over two decades. Further, the woman said that she recently designed a golden frame to fit the stone over it as she was planning to wear it at her daughter's wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, the most surprising part of the show came when the expert declared that the price of the antique piece was £20,000. The woman said she couldn't believe that the item that she never gave value and now turned out to be the most precious part of her house.

Barbie Doll worth lakhs

This was not the first time when such an item turned out to be the most precious item of the house. In a similar incident, a guest on UK's 'Antiques Roadshow,' was left speechless after finding that her old Barbie doll is worth £1,500 (Rs 1.5 lakh). The woman had brought in her Barbie doll, which she had acquired in the 1960s, for an appearance on a BBC One Series program. The condition of the five-decade-old doll astonished expert Judith Miller. She said, "I have never, ever seen a Barbie doll in this condition."

She then provided the audience with a history of Barbie dolls before informing the owner that her doll was first introduced in 1959 at the New York Toy Fair. In the video shared on YouTube, Miller explained, "They were a huge hit right away. Barbie dolls were desired by all. Mattel has probably sold over a billion Barbie dolls. When they originally came out, they were three dollars."

