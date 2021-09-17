Woman Pays Rs 18000 For Knitting scarf from Dog's Fur; Says 'its Meaningful'

'Ideas can happen from the most unexpected places,' goes the popular saying. Proving it true, a woman managed to make a 5 feet long scarf from her dog's fur. Michelle Parker, 54, is the proud owner of two furry companions: a four-year-old Samoyed named "Luka" and a 12-year-old Keeshond named "Keisha". This came after Parker saw a dog scarf on a social media post, and got motivated to make one on her own.

Privileged with the two furry pet pooches, Parker started collecting their furs, which later weighed 623 grams. According to an article published in the Mirror, the 51-year-old took her precious gathering to a knitting expert named Andrea Devine. Parker collected nearly 425 grams of Luka's hair and 198 grams of Keisha's fur for preparing the elegant scarf. Using Luka's fur, a 5ft. long scarf was made, while Keisha's coat made a stylish pom-pom. She believes when her pets will not be around her, the scarf will be more "meaningful" to her.

Woman pays Rs 18000 for knitting scarf from dog's fur

51-year-old Parker, who is also semi-retired, said, "That was important to me and I was already aware of Andrea’s work when I saw her at Crufts, where she had a scarf and hat on her stand". Parker nearly spent £185 (Rs 18000) on her eye-catching scarf, which feels stylish and warm. However, she also admitted that she had worn the fancy scarf only once, and that was on Christmas last year. She thinks when her pets will not be near, the scarf will be more valuable to her, reported Mirror.

While speaking about her pets, Parker said the Samoyed breed is intelligent and mischievous and is gorgeous to look at. However, she also warned that the Samoyed breed is not for first-time dog keepers. This breed requires a lot of attention and they "don't like being left alone". She also said that she waited a long time until her work became less time-consuming and she started giving her time to Luka. The 51-year old is an avid dog lover and also works as an activist to raise global awareness towards dogs. She also advocates "No to Dog Meat Charity", which aims to stop the Yulin dog meat trade in China.

