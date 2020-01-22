The Debate
Woman Photographs Unknown Couple's Proposal, Tries To Track Them Down 

UK News

A British woman Charlene-Louise Johnstone is trying to trace the couple whose romantic marriage proposal she captured in a photograph at Cleeve Hill, England

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Woman

A British woman was trying to find the couple whose marriage proposal she captured in a photograph. According to reports, Charlene-Louise Johnstone was out on a walk with her family at Cleeve Hill, England when she saw a man getting down on his knees and asking his partner to marry him. Charlene quickly captured the romantic moment as she did not want to disturb the happy couple.

The couple seemed really happy

Charlene after clicking the picture said that the couple seemed really happy as they were hugging each other and appeared to be emotional. The British woman further added that the woman in the picture was wiping away her tears and most probably said yes to her partner.

Charlene posted the picture on her Facebook handle, hoping that she will be able to trace the couple. The post has garnered more than 3,000 reactions and 15,000 shares on the social media platform.

A cute Disney proposal

A Los Angeles man's proposal to his girlfriend has impressed many people on the internet. According to reports, the man animated himself and his girlfriend Sthuthi into the ending of sleeping beauty (his girlfriend's favourite movie) while they were watching the movie in a hall filled with their friends and family.

Lee had teamed up with illustrator and character designer Kayla Coombs to plan this elaborate proposal and spent six months planning the proposal. Lee's girlfriend Stuthi had no clue what awaited as she went into the theatre to watch the movie Sleeping Beauty with Lee. She was stunned to realize what was happening and that the hall was filled with their family and friends and not a set of random strangers as she previously believed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KAYLA COOMBS (@kaylacoombs) on

A user commented on the post saying 'Can't stop smiling' while another commented that their heart just exploded. Another user commented that she literally cried after watching this in the morning.

 

Published:
