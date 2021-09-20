Woman Shares Bizarre Story Of Ritual Involving Knocking Off One's Teeth Before Burial

A woman shared a bizarre ritual story where her husband’s family, from Wales, had an extremely strange set of rituals related to death and burial and added that she did not think it was a cultural thing. From a cultural point of view, she could not find anything similar. In her husband’s house, the deceased’s teeth were knocked out before the newly deceased’s body was buried. She said that they gave each of her living relatives a tooth and put it in a cloth bag.

The lady learned about this tradition when she attended the funeral of her partner's grandmother. At the funeral, her mother-in-law gave her a pouch containing one of her molars. She said that her husband was very upset when she told him that she didn't want to participate in this ceremony.

'Besides the ritual the family is lovely'

She further wrote that besides the ritual, the family was lovely, but to her, this whole ritual seemed crazy. She continued by writing that she doesn't want her teeth to be knocked out and distributed to a bunch of "random relatives," and there's no way in hell that her side of the family will understand or accept this ritual.

What the people had to say

People made many comments on the woman's post. One said, "I'm horrified after reading that! They're your teeth.... If you don't want them knocked out and distributed i think that's fair! ....A chest full of teeth. That's not leaving my mind for awhile." "Maybe one of their ancestors was the tooth fairy, and their descendants don't know why but they are driven by the drive to collect teeth," another commenter wrote.

The third person wrote, "As creepy as this is, they're not AHs for having traditions that do no harm and you're not TA for being creeped out and not wanting to take part." Another comment read, "Exactly! I wear my grandfather's wedding ring. This was his daily wear one. It fits on my pointer finger. Oh and I'm named after him. He was Andrew and I have the feminine version of it. I don't forget the man. I also have a picture of him as the background on my phone."

