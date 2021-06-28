'World-first' Weight-loss Device Developed To Help Fight 'global Obesity Pandemic'

The University of Otago and UK researchers on June 28 introduced the “world’s first medical weight loss device” to help fight the global obesity epidemic. According to a press release, the ‘Dental Slim Diet Control’ has been perfected over five years and it has produced very fast weight loss in patients in its first clinical trial. The device uses magnetic devices fitted to the top and bottom rear teeth to restrict people from opening their mouth any wider than 2mm. The researchers said that the device effectively limits the participant to a liquid diet, while not restricting breathing nor free speech.

To clarify, the intention of the device is not intended as a quick or long-term weight-loss tool; rather it is aimed to assist people who need to undergo surgery and who cannot have the surgery until they have lost weight,” the University said.

Otago and UK researchers have developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic: an intra-oral device that restricts a person to a liquid diet. Read more: https://t.co/eLhXwipiqs pic.twitter.com/Of6v3uvVbX — University of Otago (@otago) June 28, 2021

‘Economical and attractive’

University of Otago Health Sciences Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Brunton, who is the lead researcher, said that the device will be an effective, safe, and affordable tool for people battling obesity. Brunton explained that it is fitted by a dentist and can be released by the user in the case of an emergency and can be repeatedly fitted and removed. As per the press note, the participants in a Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36kg in two weeks and were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey.

“The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time. It really kick-starts the process,” Professor Brunton said.

He added, “It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device”.

The University noted that most patients experienced occasional discomfort due to the device, and it was quite severe after 24 hours, with the friction of the device against the cheeks being the main reason. Unsurprisingly, participants found it difficult to talk for as prolonged a period as they were used to. Participants also found the liquid diet monotonous.

However, Brunton said that the device helped participants establish new eating habits. He also said that the “beauty” if the device was patients could have the magnets disengaged after a couple of weeks. “This would allow for a phased approach to weight loss supported by advice from a dietician allowing long-term weight loss goals to be realised,” Brunton said.

‘Torture device’

Meanwhile, the device has been dubbed as one of the “most appalling things” on social media. While responding to the University of Otago post, one user wrote, “I think this is absolutely awful. How degrading”. Another said, “Yes, the problem is that us fatties can’t keep out mouth shut”. “You don’t need this torture device to go on a liquid diet,” wrote third.

This is torture. Literal, factual, torture. — local witch frand (@kingdomofwench) June 28, 2021

A world-first and world-last, I sincerely hope. This is a torture device and you should be embarrassed to be promoting it, let alone to be associated with it. — Giovanni Tiso (@gtiso) June 28, 2021

a holistic solution to obesity that focuses on its socio-economic roots and promotes access (time, cost, etc) to healthy, sustainable diets? no, let's bolt fatties' mouths shut and put them on a forced juice cleanse! — Katjo Buissink ✏️ (@proletarikat) June 28, 2021

Magnets which clamp people's mouths shut and need a custom tool to unlock? Looking forward to this in the next season of The Handmaid's Tale. — David Ritchie (@dritchie) June 28, 2021

This is one of the most appalling things I have ever seen. — Süßkartoffel 🥔 (@Corners2021) June 28, 2021

I am stunned this got through NZ ethics committee. Appalling — BarbsNZGarden (@BarbsNZgarden) June 28, 2021

This is bizarre and disturbing. Is this satire? — Joel Hensman (@JoelHensman) June 28, 2021

because liquid and starvation diets are definitely the way to teach people about nutrition and healthy eating for weight loss — Random Sarah (@random_pest) June 28, 2021

(Image: Unsplash/Twitter)