'World-first' Weight-loss Device Developed To Help Fight 'global Obesity Pandemic'

The University of Otago and UK researchers on June 28 introduced the “world’s first medical weight loss device” to help fight the global obesity epidemic.

World's first weight loss device

The University of Otago and UK researchers on June 28 introduced the “world’s first medical weight loss device” to help fight the global obesity epidemic. According to a press release, the ‘Dental Slim Diet Control’ has been perfected over five years and it has produced very fast weight loss in patients in its first clinical trial. The device uses magnetic devices fitted to the top and bottom rear teeth to restrict people from opening their mouth any wider than 2mm. The researchers said that the device effectively limits the participant to a liquid diet, while not restricting breathing nor free speech. 

To clarify, the intention of the device is not intended as a quick or long-term weight-loss tool; rather it is aimed to assist people who need to undergo surgery and who cannot have the surgery until they have lost weight,” the University said. 

‘Economical and attractive’ 

University of Otago Health Sciences Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Brunton, who is the lead researcher, said that the device will be an effective, safe, and affordable tool for people battling obesity. Brunton explained that it is fitted by a dentist and can be released by the user in the case of an emergency and can be repeatedly fitted and removed. As per the press note, the participants in a Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36kg in two weeks and were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey.

“The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time. It really kick-starts the process,” Professor Brunton said.

He added, “It is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures. The fact is, there are no adverse consequences with this device”. 

The University noted that most patients experienced occasional discomfort due to the device, and it was quite severe after 24 hours, with the friction of the device against the cheeks being the main reason. Unsurprisingly, participants found it difficult to talk for as prolonged a period as they were used to. Participants also found the liquid diet monotonous.

However, Brunton said that the device helped participants establish new eating habits. He also said that the “beauty” if the device was patients could have the magnets disengaged after a couple of weeks. “This would allow for a phased approach to weight loss supported by advice from a dietician allowing long-term weight loss goals to be realised,” Brunton said. 

‘Torture device’

Meanwhile, the device has been dubbed as one of the “most appalling things” on social media. While responding to the University of Otago post, one user wrote, “I think this is absolutely awful. How degrading”. Another said, “Yes, the problem is that us fatties can’t keep out mouth shut”. “You don’t need this torture device to go on a liquid diet,” wrote third. 

