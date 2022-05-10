A recent analysis has discovered that the chances of exceeding a crucial global warming limit have increased significantly. Leading scientists at the World Meteorological Organisation have revealed that the global has a fifty-fifty chance of surpassing the key climatic threshold of 1.5C in the next five years. The scientists further said that there is a 48% possibility that one of the following five years will be the hottest on record, pushing global temperature over 1.5°C.

According to The Guardian report, as recently as 2015, the chance of this happening in the next five years was zero. However, this increased to 20% in the year 2020 and 40% in 2021. In 2021, the world's average temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

Climate scientists have warned by saying that drought, wildfires, high heat, as well as flooding will become more common as the world warms beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius. Although such an increase would only be temporary, UK Met Office researchers are worried about the overall direction of temperatures.

Furthermore, it is also almost guaranteed, nearly 93%— that by the year 2026, one year would record the hottest, surpassing the earlier record in 2016, when temperatures were supercharged by a natural El Nino climatic phenomenon. As the climate catastrophe worsens, the average temperature of the next five years is almost guaranteed to be greater than the previous five, The Guardian reported.

Professor Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organization, which issued the latest research, described, “The 1.5C figure is not some random statistic. It is rather an indicator of the point at which climate impacts will become increasingly harmful for people and indeed the entire planet,” The Guardian reported. Further, he went on to say that temperatures would continue to increase as long as people continue to generate greenhouse gases.

“Alongside that, our oceans will continue to become warmer and more acidic, sea ice and glaciers will continue to melt, sea level will continue to rise and our weather will become more extreme,” Taalas warned.

Global temperatures have risen in step with the fast accumulation of warming gases in the atmosphere during the last three decades. Global temperatures can be pushed up or down by natural climatic cycles. However, the Paris Agreement demands countries to keep the underlying rise, caused by human activity, below 2 degrees Celsius, while also pursuing measures to restrict the rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In 2018, experts throughout the world warned that 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming will have disastrous consequences for billions of people, BBC reported.

“A single year of exceedance above 1.5C does not mean we have breached the iconic threshold of the Paris Agreement,” Dr Leon Hermanson of the Met Office said. Further, Hermanson said, “but it does reveal that we are edging ever closer to a situation where 1.5C could be exceeded for an extended period,” The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, according to the prediction, over the next five years, the spike in Arctic temperatures is expected to be three times larger than the global average.

